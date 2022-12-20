ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants DFA hard-throwing pitching prospect Gregory Santos

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJkhK_0jp7SMNp00

The SF Giants DFA hard-throwing pitching prospect Gregory Santos to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Sean Manaea.

The SF Giants designated right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for recently-signed starter Sean Manaea. Santos was once considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Giants farm system but has stalled at Triple-A over the past two seasons.

SF Giants pitcher Gregory Santos (2022)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Santos was initially signed as an international free agent by the Boston Red Sox in the 2015-16 cycle out of the Dominican Republic. A projectable 6'2'' righty, Santos garnered the attention of Giants scouts during a pair of seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

At the 2017 MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox sent Santos and another pitching prospect ( Shaun Anderson ) in exchange for infielder Eduardo Núñez. Santos continued dominating the DSL competition with the Giants before making his stateside debut in 2018.

The following season, Santos slotted into the Giants Low-A starting rotation before his 18th birthday. He began flashing the ability to reach the upper-90s with his fastball alongside an advanced feel for a slider.

Santos made his full-season debut in 2019 as a teenager, posting a sub-3.00 ERA over eight starts before he was shut down with a shoulder injury. Still, he remained one of the most intriguing prospects in the organization.

With the 2020 minor-league season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santos emerged as a breakout prospect at instructional league play in the fall, where he was dominant in shorter relief roles. Eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft that offseason, the Giants protected Santos from being selected by adding him to the 40-man roster.

The Giants tried to expedite Santos' development by moving him to a permanent relief role and sending him straight to Triple-A. Despite his arsenal's potential, Santos was never able to put together a dominant season. Over the past two seasons, Santos has a 4.99 ERA across 48.2 innings pitched (47 appearances) with 49 strikeouts and 29 walks at Triple-A. He's also made five big-league appearances with the Giants, recording five strikeouts and five walks in five appearances with an 11.12 ERA.

The SF Giants will have to clear another spot on the 40-man roster in the coming days for Carlos Correa . For now, Gregory Santos will go on waivers, where he could be claimed by another team. If he goes unclaimed, the Giants could attempt to outright Santos to the minors and keep him in the organization.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference

Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed

Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today

Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco, CA
548
Followers
190
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Giants Baseball Insider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Francisco Giants.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy