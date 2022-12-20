ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Josue Torres

Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days

California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
New California Laws (part 10)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10. AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968Public...
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
