Californians await answers from Money Network on Middle Class Tax Refund debit card issues
As Californians continue to have issues with their Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards, our sister station KCRA 3 has tried repeatedly to get answers directly from the bank and vendor the state chose to use to distribute the payments. Money Network LLC has issued the debit cards with New...
Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days
California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
Californians are having issues with inflation relief debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People up and down California are writing in saying that their inflation relief debit cards have been drained of money. The state has issued over 8 million debit cards so far, and is still sending out cards through January 14 to eligible Californians. It was the...
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 10 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation.
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
California lawmakers want answers on Middle Class Tax Refund debit card issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assemblymember Jim Patterson,...
Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting. ABC10 reached out to the State of California...
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
A lucky number pays off for Scratchers player as seven winners take home $22 million total
The number ten proved to be lucky a million times over for one California Lottery Scratchers® player. Charina Fujita had just given birth on October 10 – the tenth day of the tenth month. She was, of course, a bit too busy to buy Scratchers tickets that day, but a few days later, she picked up a Power 10’s ticket given its connection to the number ten.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
New California Laws (part 10)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10. AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968Public...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
Eligible families can get $30 subsidy for Internet plan
Eligible families can receive a $30 subsidy that can be applied to a home Internet or mobile phone Internet plan from the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) say over 5 million California households are eligible for the ACP benefit and is urging eligible residents to apply.
California fast-food businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in 2023
With California's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1 to $15.50 per hour, the fast-food industry is bracing for possible changes.
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
