A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Kim Kardashian freaks out after daughter North pretends to shave her eyebrows off
North West played the ultimate prank on her mum Kim Kardashian by pretending to shave off her eyebrows while she slept. Watch the hilarious moment below:. A cosmetic emergency was narrowly avoided after the nine-year-old TikTok user used an eyebrow razor to make Kim, 42, believe she woke up with a brand new eyebrow look.
Hungover mum writes hilariously relatable note to sons after night out
A mum has left people crying tears of laughter after sharing her ‘relatable’ note to her children after a late night concert. With children to entertain, a mum took it upon herself to leave an honest message for her sons pleading for a lie in – with the promise of a fun day out if they let her sleep.
Sister Wives fans defend Christine Brown after Meri says she abandoned the family
Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have jumped to Christine Brown's defence after Meri accused her of having 'abandoned' the family when she broke up with husband Kody. Polygamist Kody Brown now has just one wife, Robyn, after Christine, Meri, and his fourth wife, Janelle, all announced plans to leave the spiritual relationships they had with him.
Person kicked out of friend's wedding after they shaved their head
A wedding guest has sparked debate online after revealing they were dumped from the big day because they decided to shave their head. TikTok user Aysh shared that they were originally supposed to be in the bridal party but, after shaving their head two months before the ceremony, plans were changed.
Lorraine Kelly shared who her favourite guest was after 35 years
Throughout 35 years on television Lorraine Kelly has spoken to the likes of Will Smith, George Clooney and Victoria Beckham, but for her there is one guest who stood out above the rest. Lorraine, 63, began presenting in the 80s and over the course of her career has worked on...
Little girl left in tears because she doesn’t have wrinkles like her mum
A little girl was left in floods of tears because she doesn't have any forehead wrinkles like her mum and dad. Little Alice hysterically tells her mum Victoria Cross, from Oxfordshire, that the reason why she's so upset is because she doesn't have 'any lines' like mummy and daddy. She...
The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman announces shock twist ahead of tonight's final
Warning: Article contains spoilers for The Traitors. The BBC's new reality TV show The Traitors is speeding towards a climactic conclusion, but show host Claudia Winkleman decided to throw one final twist into proceedings. If you've been watching The Traitors, but are a few episodes behind, then please be aware...
Fans are loving Stacey Solomon's handmade Christmas presents for daughter
Stacey Solomon can add DIY to her list of skills after crafting an impressive Christmas gift for her daughter - with a very adorable meaning behind it. Watch Stacey’s video below:. The Loose Women panellist, 33, picked up her paint brush and drill this week to create an amazing...
Influencer admits she shaves baby's head to make hair grow back thicker
An influencer has divided opinion after admitting she shaves her baby's head. Ruby Tuesday Matthews, from Byron Bay, Australia, shared a 'mum fail' on Instagram, explaining that she had shaved her baby's head ahead of a Christmas photo shoot. The mum-of-three - who welcomed daughter Holiday in September - said:...
Netflix viewers are raving about 'heartwarming' new series A Storm For Christmas
Right, we're into the home straight of the festive period; not long to go until the presents are opened, the decorations are taken down and we get back on the treadmill of life for 2023. But before any of that, you will no doubt be in the pre-Christmas glow, and...
People stunned to discover who Lily Collins’ massively famous dad is
Fans of Emily In Paris might be used to shocks and surprises involving Lily Collins, but nothing could prepare people for the discovery of who her dad is. It's not like the actor has been going around actively hiding her family members from the world, but after the third season of Emily In Paris arrived on Netflix, many fans made the connection by doing some research into the star.
Woman who played Jude Law’s daughter in The Holiday gets weird comments from ‘gross old men’
The actor who played Jude Law’s daughter in the festive flick The Holiday still receives creepy comments from old men about the role. Miffy Englefield was just six years old when she appeared on screen as Sophie alongside Law, but now she’s 23 and even has a child of her own. You can see her response to the comments she gets here:
Vardy V Rooney viewers are not happy as they 'switch off' minutes into drama
That's the verdict of some fans who tuned into watch the Channel 4 drama based on the 'Wagatha Christie' trial that gripped Brits earlier this year. Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama aired its first episode last night (December 21) as it took viewers into the ins and outs of the libel trial that dominated headlines for weeks.
Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca Abbott split after 16 years together and share emotional statement
Diversity star Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott have announced they are splitting up after 16 years together. Banjo and Abbott, who is also a dancer, got engaged in 2014 after meeting and falling in love when they were just teenagers, and they tied the knot one year later in 2015.
Wedding photographer shares three things that tell them the marriage won't last
We love a wedding: celebrating the happy couple, posing for photos, making fools at ourselves on the dance floor – we just get caught up on the good vibes of the day. But it turns out if we can stop downing the free prosecco for just one minute and actually pay attention to the smaller details of what’s going on, we can predict whether these nuptials will go the distance.
People can’t get over real life age-gap between two characters in Love Actually
Watching Love Actually has become as much of a Christmas tradition for some as carving the turkey and enduring bitter family feuds. But nearly 20 years since its release, fans are still pouring over details about the film, from Colin Firth's language mistake to this resurfaced deleted scene:. But one...
BBC announces release date for Motherland Christmas special
The BBC has announced when its special festive episode of Motherland arrives - and I’m pleased to let you know, we haven’t got a very long wait. We last caught up with the chaotic mums (and dad) back in May 2021 and if, like me, you’ve been missing them from your screen then you’re probably pretty chuffed about the fact there’s a second Christmas special on the way. You can check out the trailer here:
Netflix viewers are calling The Volcano the 'saddest thing they've ever watched'
A new Netflix documentary that delves into the events of the 2019 Whakaari volcano disaster has been branded the ‘saddest documentary ever’ by viewers. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari landed on Netflix this month and centres on the devastating eruption on New Zealand’s Whakaari - also known as the White Island - which left 22 people dead.
