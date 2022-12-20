Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Boutique bookstore opens in downtown Riverhead
Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead. Photo by Tara Smith. East Moriches resident Jocelyn Maningo Kaleita opened A Book Place on East Main Street in Riverhead earlier this summer in the former Taste the East End boutique next to Jerry and The Mermaid.
Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
longisland.com
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November
A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
Hamptons.com
Why Salvatore’s Restaurant Stays Full on Sundays
Driving through Hampton Bays, a few notable restaurants probably stand out in your mind. Unfortunately, Salvatore’s Restaurant probably isn’t one of them. But, believe me, this will change once you eat there. I had just left the Nutcracker in Westhampton Beach with my wife and daughter, and we...
therealdeal.com
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
Herald Community Newspapers
A tiff over restaurant tables on the boardwalk
The City of Long Beach is hoping to head off another clash with Brian Braddish, owner of the popular Riptides restaurant, only a year after the city and Braddish fought over the placement of LGBTQ and other flags on the boardwalk near the eatery. That issue was settled, but the...
northforker.com
Coolest Stories 2022: Jamesport Manor Inn returns as The Dimon Estate
Jamesport Manor Inn returned as The Dimon Estate with a new look and menu. Photo by David Benthal. Jamesport Manor Inn returned with a new look, new menu, new name and an interesting nod to the property’s storied past. Now known as The Dimon Estate, the restaurant’s reworking is...
Southold Eatery Prepares For Final Day In Business
After almost 10 years in business, a Long Island eatery will soon serve its last customers. Wednesday's Table in Southold is preparing to close for good after New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, with the owner announcing that some items may soon disappear from the menu. The owner first announced...
longisland.com
Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store
The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
longisland.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Awarded $4 Million to Lead Long Island Regional Clean Energy Hub
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $4 million in funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension Nassau County (CCE) to establish a Regional Clean Energy Hub (Hub) in the Long Island region as part of an initiative to connect local communities with clean energy resources. The Hub will unify the region’s clean...
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
longisland.com
L.O.L BBQ & BAR Opens in Great Neck
With a fun name and diverse menu, L.O.L BBQ & BAR opened in the Village of Great Neck Plaza recently. The interior of this new place looks completely new, with a modern look. The walls are steel-colored and the spacious dining area has wood table tops and seats. Skewers items...
27east.com
Southampton Village Board Troubled by Concern Housing Project and SCWA Reversal on Sewage
In a 1995 letter, the Suffolk County Water Authority cautioned the builders of the sewage treatment plant at the then-Payton Lane Nursing Home against expanding or adding any beds, due... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22 Dec 2022...
Herald Community Newspapers
Angered Atlantic Beach Bridge drivers over toll increase and treatment
A meeting aimed at soothing concerns about the coming increase in tolls for the Atlantic Beach Bridge did the opposite on Dec. 15, as bridge users who attended the gathering became angry when they were jammed into the Nassau County Bridge Authority office’s snack room, waiting for their questions to be answered.
Tractor-Trailer Spills Fuel Onto Hampton Bays Road, Prompting Closure
A Long Island road was temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer struck a manhole cover and ruptured its fuel tank. The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Hampton Bays, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. A tractor-trailer was backing into a private driveway on Canoe Place...
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years
Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.
