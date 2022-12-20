Andrews woman dies in crash

A 37-year-old woman from Andrews was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Andrews County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 25-year-old Andrews man was traveling west on SE 1500 in a Buick LeSabre when he failed to yield the right of way while trying to cross both southbound lanes of U.S. 385 around 5 p.m. The LeSabre collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck being driven by a 59-year-old Odessa man traveling south on U.S. 385.

An unrestrained passenger in the LeSabre, Misty Dawn Dorries, 37, was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews and pronounced dead. The driver of the LeSabre was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa in stable condition and the driver of the Ford was treated at the hospital in Andrews for minor injuries.