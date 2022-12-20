Read full article on original website
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
If you’re like me, you keep two calendars: One with all your various appointments, meetings, reminders, and family obligations, and then another that’s just all the movies that are coming out soon that you can’t wait to watch. (It’s okay if you’re not like me, I am...
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies
At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore
Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
How ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Explains What Went Wrong in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
Tom Cruise Hypes ‘Top Gun’ Streaming Release By Jumping Out of a Plane
Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022. (Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to...
‘Glass Onion’ Is Now Available on Streaming
If you heard all the hype about the Knives Out sequel in theaters last month and wondered when it was going to show up on Netflix, worry no more. The film is now available to stream. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film starring Daniel Craig as...
Priscilla Presley’s Doubts Over Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after she saw his biopic, explaining that it had allayed all her fears about the project. The film – starring Austin Butler as the rock ’n’ roll icon – premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 before opening wider. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann recalled that he saw Presley cry as the closing credits rolled.
Judge Rules Studios Can Be Sued For False Advertising With Deceptive Trailers
The trailer for Danny Boyle’s Yesterday — a film where a musician wakes up in a world where no one remembers the Beatles — featured an appearance from actress Ana de Armas. The musician, played by Himesh Patel, serenades her with a Beatles song (that everyone thinks he wrote) during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Can Go Ahead, Judge Rules
A lawsuit over Ana de Armas’ appearance in the official trailer for the 2019 movie Yesterday can go ahead, a judge ruled. The promo clip drew attention to the story of failed singer-songwriter Jack Malik, who wakes up to discover that no one remembers the Beatles except him, giving him the chance to pass off the band's work as his own. The trailer features de Armas as a love interest for Malik, played by Himesh Patel. But after polling poorly at previews, the entire subplot was ditched and de Armas – who’s since appeared in No Time to Die and Blonde – isn’t seen in the movie at all.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Everything New on HBO Max in January
HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
