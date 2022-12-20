ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: 24 hours ago. Very little in the way of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power restoration in final stages, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails

‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist

The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)

Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
GreenMatters

Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HAWAII STATE

