Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend
Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes.
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Very little in the way of...
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Officials: Power restoration in final stages, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
Midday Newscast: ‘Bomb cyclone’ bears down on US, triggering thousands of cancelations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch "This is Now" live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now's platforms online and on mobile.
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
'Inconsistent' access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii's trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)
Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Following pandemic-related...
Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres. The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport. The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m. The Maui Fire Department said...
Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf
Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state.
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
