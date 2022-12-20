Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss
Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
Dubuque Jule Bus Systems Using Alternate Routes Due to Snow Today
Due to Inclement weather, the Jule Transit will be running on alternate routes until road conditions improve. Green Jackson/Terrace Heights/Central and Pink Windsor/Terrace Heights/Central - No service to Terrace Heights. Bus will stop at Casey's on Peru Rd. Green Jackson/ Broadway/Central – No service to Saunders St. & Broadway St....
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
City of Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Weather
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to blizzard conditions, the city has established warming centers for Today, December 22nd, and Tomorrow, Friday, December 23rd. Locations are as follows:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street; Thursday, 9am to 7pm, and Friday, 9am to 5pm. Multicultural...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
It Could Be a Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas for the Tri-States
With Christmas merely days away, the question on some people's mind is simple: will it be a White Christmas? Will see or at least have snow for the big day? For those clamoring for snow, the news is good... although it comes with a price. Multiple reports and forecasts for...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 0