ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Here’s if Messi Is Really Retiring After He Called Qatar His ‘Last World Cup’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bk9L1_0jp7RRW100

After a historic win at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, many football fans are wondering if Lionel Messi will retire anytime soon.

The World Cup final that took place on December 18, 2022, will probably go down in history as one of the greatest matches in sports history. Argentina was leading against France 2-0 before the 80-minute mark, but Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in under 10 minutes to tie the game. This resulted in a nail-biting overtime when both Argentina and France both scored a goal to leave the game at 3-3 and the teams had to go to penalty kicks. Argentina came out victorious 4-2. It marked Argentina’s third World Cup since 1986, though they made it to the finals in 2014.

With such a big win that defined his career, will Lionel Messi retire?

Will Lionel Messi retire after the World Cup?

Will Lionel Messi retire after the World Cup? The answer is: no. According to an interview with TyC Sports after the historic victory, Messi said, “I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.”

“Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can’t ask for anything more,” he continued telling the outlet after his win. “Thank God he gave me everything. Almost finishing my career in this way is amazing. It’s crazy, we really wanted it but it is the most beautiful thing there is. Look at what it is, it’s beautiful. I wanted it so badly. God was going to give it to me … we suffered a lot but we made it. I can’t wait to be back in Argentina to see how crazy that is going to be.” Messi concluded, “It’s the dream of every little kid, I was lucky enough to have achieved everything and what I was missing is here.”

Messi’s statement comes weeks after he announced that it would be his last World Cup, as the competition is played every four years. When asked if it was his last via CNN , Messi responded, “Yes. Surely yes. There’s a lot of years until the next one and I don’t think I have it in me and finishing like this is best. [I feel] a lot of happiness to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final. Everything I’ve lived in this World Cup, what people experienced and how much the people back in Argentina are enjoying it all is very emotional.” He continued. “I’m enjoying everything a lot, I feel strong to be able to face each match. We’ve come along making a lot of big sacrifices, like playing the extra time which wasn’t easy. We were tired but the group gave that little bit more, it was a very tough game which went the way we prepared for. We knew they would have the ball a lot and that we would have our chances. It was a well-prepared match like we always manage, and I’m happy, I’m enjoying it all a lot.”

The “little boy from Rosario, Argentina” started out his career when he was very young. Having a passion for the sport since he was young, he went to Barcelona, Spain at the age of 13 to pursue his career and to attain treatment for his growth hormone deficiency. From there, he would have a fruitful career playing at Barcelona FC. He scored 672 goals in 778 games there, while also winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi was a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors.

In August 2021, Barcelona announced that the team could not offer a renewal due to being in debt and following years of overspending and the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the club said, “Despite having reached an agreement between Barça and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)” Two days later, he signed with Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

For the national team of Argentina, he became the youngest Argentine to debut in a World Cup match in 2006. He assumed the captaincy of the Argentina National Team in 2011, and in total has played five World Cups and six Copa Americas which he also won last year. After the 2016 Copa America finals against Chile, Messi announced his retirement after losing the game in a penalty kick-off. “I tried my hardest. The team has ended for me, a decision made,” he said. However, many supporters in Argentina rallied to fight against his retirement decision. Fans organized marches and demonstrations in the streets and even then-president Mauricio Macri personally phoned Messi to try and get him to change his mind. “We are lucky, it is one of life’s pleasures, it is a gift from God to have the best player in the world in a footballing country like ours,” Marci stated. “Lionel Messi is the greatest thing we have in Argentina and we must take care of him.”  He ultimately switched his decision, qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Everything led up to his monumental win at the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup. Along with his team, he scored two goals in the final. Messi became the first player to score in each round of a World Cup and he received the Golden Ball for player of the tournament. He and the Argentine team were welcomed with open arms back in their home country on December 20, 2022, where their win is celebrated as a national holiday. “I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, according to Reuters. “I am proud of the work they did,” he added while being teary-eyed. “I want to tell people to enjoy, it’s a historic moment for our country.”

Lionel Messi and The Art of Living By Andy West

Although the details of Messi’s story are already well known, The Art of Living examines afresh and anew his highs and lows, his successes and failures, his ongoing evolution and his endless struggle to succeed. It encourages us to consider, to analyze, and—above all—to think about Messi’s career from a different viewpoint, understanding how his journey can be related to our own lives on a meaningful and impactful level.

Lionel Messi: The Art of Living $17.52 Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0jp7RRW100

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?  Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 2022 Christmas Card & It Has a Photo Taken a Week Ago—See All the Royal Portraits

For decades, the royal Christmas card has been a holiday tradition in the British royal family. The cards, which date back before Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood, have been around for more than 100 years, and as the royal family grows (2019 welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), their Christmas notes only become more and more festive. It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip send 750 to 800 Christmas cards each year. Philip also reportedly sends another 200 cards to various organizations the royal family is close to. And don’t expect each card to have a generic message either. According to...
Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
StyleCaster

Your Christmas Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign Is Here—Open it Like an Early Gift From Santa

Merry Christmas! It’s nearly impossible not to fantasize about the most wonderful time of the year as everyone’s favorite holiday approaches. Although you’ll likely enjoy the festivities no matter what, your Christmas horoscope 2022 will shine a light on what each zodiac sign can look forward to this year. The holiday magic will begin shortly after midnight on December 25, when Mercury in Capricorn opposes Pallas retrograde in Cancer. Mercury will be in the pre-shadow phase since it’s gearing up for its end-of-the-year retrograde, so we will need to be mindful of how miscommunication or mishaps may pop up during the...
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy