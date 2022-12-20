On Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful Ridge Forrester T(Thorsten Kaye) left the Forrester mansion after saying he was going to set things right. Taylor Hayes) (Krista Allen) repeated those words as she realized that the man she almost married was headed back to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor knows deep down that the only reason Ridge proposed to her is that he believed Brooke made the CPS call and at the end of the episode he was explaining to his "Logan" what took place.

22 DAYS AGO