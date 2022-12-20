Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO