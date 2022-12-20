Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
mynews4.com
Reno police deliver toys to more than 100 children living in motels
Members of the Reno Police Department spent their Friday morning spreading holiday joy. RPD along with a handful of community members donated toys to more than 100 less fortunate children living in motels across the city. The donations were made possible with the help of Toys for Tots, Jacobs Entertainment,...
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
2news.com
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
KOLO TV Reno
Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening. Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning...
KOLO TV Reno
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023. Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services. Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
KOLO TV Reno
Can gift wrap be recycled?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
KOLO TV Reno
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Christmas Weekend will be mild and dry, with occasional clouds. Stormy weather returns Monday night, followed by several rounds of wind, rain, and snow, through New Year's Weekend. Keep your travel plans flexible and stay weather aware next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO 8 experiencing network broadcast issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is experiencing issues with our servers that are causing problems with our ability to get on air. Until the issue is resolved, we cannot air any of our newscasts. We are working to resolve the issue and thank you for your patience.
2news.com
Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser held for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District held a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. Eight people were displaced by the incident. All proceeds from the fundraiser went...
Comments / 0