Cleveland Jewish News
Downtown Chabad lights ‘grand menorah’ on fourth night
The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. In addition to a brief sermon by Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s Rabbi Yossi Friedman, attendees also heard from Cleveland Mayor...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad of the West Side celebrates Chanukah at Crocker Park
Chabad of the West Side held its Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on the second night of the holiday Dec. 19, at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake. Festivities included a gelt drop, an inflatable bounce house, arcade games, live music, latkes and other Chanukah treats, crafts, games and a performance by The Rockin Robots.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah lit for eighth year outside Lyndhurst City Hall
About 20 people gathered at Lyndhurst City Hall Dec. 21 to light the menorah on the fourth night of Chanukah. Presiding over the ceremony was Rabbi Mendy Freedman, co-director of Lyndhurst Chabad. He was joined by Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward, who spoke to guests and lit the shamash, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Garden club educates about Glenville synagogues at Botanical Garden show
The South Euclid Garden Club is participating in the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s “Twinkle in the 216” winter show, which runs through Dec. 31. The show, which aims to celebrate the historic character of Cleveland’s neighborhoods, is housed in the garden’s Madagascar and Costa Rica glasshouses and includes horticultural displays, lights and postcard vignettes referencing local architecture, and gingerbread houses, lighted outdoor trails, horticultural displays and decorated trees.
Cleveland Jewish News
150 celebrate first night of Chanukah at Solon Chabad
About 150 people gathered at Solon Chabad Dec. 18 to celebrate the first night of Chanukah and light the menorah. Present at the event were Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, who lit the 20-foot-tall menorah, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, who welcomed attendees, and Emily Savy, who dressed up in a dreidel costume to entertain children.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Samie Winick
If you were to ask Salem resident Samie Winick if she thought retirement is when life slows down, she’d have to disagree. After spending 30 years as an educator in the special education department for the Youngstown City Schools, Winick told the Cleveland Jewish News that she finds herself even busier in her retirement due to her volunteer activities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eton Chagrin Boulevard lights the menorah
Fromovitz Chabad Center hosted its annual Chanukah celebration and a menorah lighting Dec. 19 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere. Rabbi Moshe Gancz, director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood, introduced the lighting of the menorah and announced that his wife, Fromovitz co-director Rivky Gancz, gave birth to their ninth child that same day.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC Mitzvah Morning Dec. 25
The Mandel JCC will host Mitzvah Morning, a morning dedicated to community service through a collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network, from 9:30 to 11:20 a.m. Dec. 25. Afterward, attendees can use the facilities. Leading up to the event, The J is conducting a charity...
Cleveland Jewish News
Brown, Rick
Rick Brown, 65, of University Heights was born in Cleveland on July 23, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Ketti Finneran; devoted father of Gabriel Brown (Kate Rosenberg) of New York City and Madison Brown of South Euclid; dear brother of Ellen Brown (Don Ungemach) of University Heights; cherished uncle and cousin of many.
Cleveland Jewish News
Robert Cahen, former JCC executive director, dies at 74
Publisher's note: This story has been updated to include shiva information. Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary. He was 74. Cahen led the JCC from 1997 to 2003 and left to become executive director of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cahen, Robert
Robert Cahen, born in Cleveland on Sept. 28, 1948. Passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 on his 48th wedding anniversary of marriage to his beloved wife, Alice (nee Silverman). Loving father of Geoffrey (Candice), Jonathan (Jessica) and Benjamin (Aryn) Cahen. Devoted grandfather of Nathaniel, Ryan, Juliette, Gabby, Landon, Hayden and Braxton. Dear brother of Jerry (Dina) Cahen. Cherished son of the late Ruth and Gilbert Cahen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Simon’s book, ‘Scare Your Soul,’ launches to SRO crowd
The Cuyahoga County Public Library hosted a conversation with Scott Simon, author of “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life” Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch in South Euclid. The standing-room-only crowd for the official book launch heard the...
Cleveland Jewish News
On the Hillel campus – a new Cleveland Jewish News feature
The leadership of Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State University will share insights directly from campus, including Hillel staff, board leadership and most importantly, the students on campus in Northeast Ohio today, in a new monthly column. The Cleveland Jewish News is making this space available so the CJN and Hillel can inform the community on what is happening on their campuses in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI marks Israel’s 75th anniversary with scholar weekend featuring Amb. Indyk
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landmark vote declaring Israel’s statehood and celebrated Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s legacy during the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 that included a special Silver Scholar Kabbalat Shabbat featuring Silver Scholar Amb. Martin Indyk, the Silver family and members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hoicowitz, Marilyn
Marilyn Lou Hoicowitz (nee Kline), born Nov. 25, 1929, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Larry (Gail) Hoicowitz and Marcene (Bruce) Baum. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Scott) Corman, Ryan (Jordan) Baum, Scott (Bridget) Baum, Daniel (Emma) Hoicowitz and Jennifer (Robby) Boroff. Great grandmother of Joshua, Maxx, Madison, Avery, Fiona, Zara, Brayden, Ari, Lana and Ethel. Cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Sol Kline.
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI Rabbi Cohen receives contract extension; starts with year sabbatical
Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood have agreed on a contract extension through June 30, 2024, according to a Dec. 23 statement from TTTI. Cohen’s current contract was due to expire on June 30, 2023, at which time he will receive a one-year sabbatical. “Through...
Cleveland Jewish News
Part-time delivery driver
The Cleveland Jewish News is looking for a reliable part-time delivery driver to provide safe and timely delivery of the weekly newspaper to predetermined retail locations in Cleveland’s East Side suburbs during the months of January and February 2023. Driver will be expected to rotate current week’s paper with previous week’s paper and report unsold copies to the CJN. Route must be run Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We know we can’t fight antisemitism on our own’
To “Shine A Light on Antisemitism,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a special Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 20, with remarks from community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and the importance of standing together. More than 275 people from across the Jewish and secular Cleveland community...
