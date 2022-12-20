ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Due to Winter Weather, Residential Collection in Seattle is delayed by one day this week: 12/20/22 – 12/24/22

By SPUMedia
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KHQh_0jp7R9xQ00

Due to winter weather conditions, there will be delayed residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste pickup in Seattle for customers in Seattle today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 through the rest of the week. SPU’s Household Hazardous Waste sites and transfer stations are closed to customers today, Tuesday Dec. 20 and will attempt to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.

Weather and road conditions permitting, garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste service will resume Wednesday, December 21, 2022 on a revised schedule — with customers scheduled for pickup today, Tuesday, collected tomorrow. All remaining residential services will be delayed one day this week. For example, if your regular collection day is Friday, your garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected on Saturday this week. Customers should be sure to have their containers out by 7 am to ensure collection.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day. For service updates, please check back here or follow SPU on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SeattleSPU. In the event of snow and/or ice, City emergency planners urge residents to prepare their homes for cold weather, build emergency supply kits for homes and vehicles, and not to drive unnecessarily. For more information on how to prepare for winter weather, please visit the Seattle Department of Transportation’s winter weather website and TakeWinterByStorm.org. Additionally, for up-to-date information pertaining to impacts in the City of Seattle, please sign up for alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.

