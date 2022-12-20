ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Non-Invasive, At-Home Treatment Offers a ‘Filler-Like Effect’ to the Skin—& We Have a Sale Code

By Maya Gandara
 3 days ago

My daily scrolls through TikTok almost always land me on some sort of video referencing cosmetic skin fillers. It seems like everyone, regardless of their age, is booking appointments to plastic surgeons to lift, plump and smooth their face. While there are arguably benefits to these procedures for some, routine visits can be either daunting for newbies or too expensive for the long-term for others. That’s why we’re about to put a non-invasive, more affordable alternative on your radar.

Invity’s Youth Activating Instant Filler may sound like something you’d ask for at a doctors office, but it’s actually an at-home treatment that mimics the effects of professional procedures. The needle-free option brings a cosmeceutical grade blend of scientifically proven ingredients to the skin that instantly firm sagging areas and soften the look of wrinkles, both short-term and long-term.

Its patented hyaluronic acid technology offers a “flash filler effect” to the skin, and alongside hydrolysed plant biopolymers, rhizobian and acacia gums, dramatically reduces fine lines and wrinkles within 60 minutes of application. The addition of silanetriol and rhamnose (anti-sagging and anti-aging ingredients that lift the skin upon contact), support the improvement of elasticity in the skin and encourage the skin’s natural production of collagen.

Regular treatments allow your skin to stay “younger looking for longer,” per the brand, which explained on its website that “At a deep cellular level, these ingredients aid in maintaining the skin’s structural integrity resulting in miraculous filler-like effects such as wrinkle reduction and improved radiance.”

The filler-like serum is still pretty hush-hush, so basically we just gave you special intel on its benefits before the masses could discover it themselves. That said, the reviewers who have taken the product for a spin only have positive things to relay.

“It left my skip feeling smoother, tighter, and with a slight glow. I tried it on my hand first, to compare the difference, and was shocked,” wrote one shopper. “The hand that used the serum was clearly more moisturized, fine lines were insanely reduced, and the skin was smooth & less red. I’m excited to use it consistently to see more results.”

“My friend recommended this product to me after she saw results! Have been seeing some wrinkles on my face and I knew I had to try this for myself. So amazed that I can feel my skin tightening and lifting within a few minutes after applying it,” raved a second person.

Five individually-packed serum fillers that contain 3ml of product each are $65, which already makes this option wholly more affordable than professional visits. Plus, when you use our exclusive promo code, STYLECASTER , at checkout, you’ll save 30 percent. This discount extends sitewide, so make sure to check out other intriguing products from the brand.

