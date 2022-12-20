Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Franklin 60, Clinton-Massie 57
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Franklin made some clutch free throws in the fourth quarter Wednesday and defeated Clinton-Massie 60-57 in a back and forth girls basketball game at Brian P. Mudd Court. The loss puts the Falcons at 4-7 on the year. “Just a very frustrating loss,” CM head coach...
wnewsj.com
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nobody will blame you if you’re already making plans on how to dress appropriately for when the Cleveland Browns face off against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The current forecast for the weather is a high of 13 degrees and a low of 7 degrees, with a 40% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron
Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
'Just a Dad from Akron'
On a chilly 26° day, hundreds of people gathered outside the "Just a Dad from Akron" store in the Kenmore neighborhood, as part of their third annual Christmas Giveaway.
cleveland.com
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant
The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of …. The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Winter storm...
richfieldvillageohio.org
December 22 Release - Winter Storm
AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility personnel are prepared to respond to possible service interruptions caused by a significant winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow, rain, heavy wind and bitterly cold temperatures to its service territory beginning this afternoon through Saturday. Company meteorologists have...
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
Black Chef Sells Soul Food Out of Ohio Gas Station
It’s not often that you find a spot where you can stop for gas and grab a bite of soul food at the same time. Dominique Ian LeeShawn Boykin, self-taught chef and creator of Dinner By Dom, is serving his cuisine inside Akron’s Gas & Save station to address the lack of soul food options in Northeast OH.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland, airport officials hold press conference ahead of winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland and CLE Hopkins airport officials are scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of a winter storm headed to Northeast Ohio later this week. City of Cleveland Director of Public Works Frank Williams, Commissioner of Streets Randy Scott, CLE Hopkins Airport Media and...
