KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
KSBW.com
Off-duty Santa Cruz cop who killed Salinas man won't face charges: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they won’t be filing criminal charges against a Santa Cruz police officer who shot and killed a man while off duty. In an ironic twist of fate, the victim had aspirations to be a police officer. --Video from previous broadcast. In October, Salinas...
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in Wellsona area
– At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding shots fired in the area of Monterey Road just south of Wellsona Road in Paso Robles. Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunshots, a pause, and then another burst of gunshots, according...
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
benitolink.com
Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call
Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
KSBW.com
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
Bakersfield Californian
Parents of siblings killed in alleged DUI collision file lawsuit against Greenfield Union
The parents of siblings who died a year ago in an alleged DUI crash have sued the Greenfield Union School District because, their lawsuit alleges, it approved bus routes and a stop on heavily traveled roads that “expose students” to a “foreseeable risk of harm.”. Caylee Brown,...
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Monday night. Salinas Police arrived at around 7:15 p.m. at the 1900 block of Bradbury Street. Officers said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried life-saving measures and taking the The post Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street appeared first on KION546.
DA: Man killed in officer-involved shooting charged officers with knife
The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has taken over what a King City family is calling a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of their home. The post DA: Man killed in officer-involved shooting charged officers with knife appeared first on KION546.
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
benitolink.com
Probation sweep leads to four arrests
The San Benito County Probation Department conducted a probation/parole sweep Dec. 15 that resulted in four arrests. Probation program manager John Oliveira said the arrests were because one subject was found in possession of knives and gang paraphernalia, another was found to not have registered as an arsonist, a third was found in possession of 18.5 grams of powder fentanyl, packaging and a digital scale, and the last subject was found in possession of various drug paraphernalia and weapons.
pajaronian.com
Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE—A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt. Donny Thul.
KSBW.com
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
benitolink.com
Hollister man shot by police committed to state mental hospital
Brandon Hill comes into court to learn he has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Photo by John Chadwell. Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister Police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, and charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats against police officers as well as three family members, was determined to be not competent to stand trial. He will be transferred to a state hospital within four to six weeks, said his attorney Rohn Barrow.
KSBW.com
Community comes together to build a new basketball court in Del Rey Oaks
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. — During the pandemic, Ryan Sanchez and his daughter Peyton would come to the Del Rey Oaks Park to play basketball, but noticed the court needed big improvements. He decided to reach out to the city and ask if the community could pitch in and...
KSBW.com
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
