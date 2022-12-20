ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darlene Morris
2d ago

I'm getting sick of Jack and his holier than thou attitude. he forgives Diane but not Phillips bout sick of this drama

Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from him

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Jeremy Stark ( James Hyde) takes center stage and elicits all types of responses from Genoa City residents. As Nikki Newman Melody Thomas Scott ) and Victoria Newman ( Amelia Heinle) are eating out Nikki panics and tells her daughter that Stark is in the building, When Vicki tries to have a look her mom nervously tells her don't turn around.
GENOA CITY, WI
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy

Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror

There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves

Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
SheKnows

She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen

The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.

