Darlene Morris
2d ago
I'm getting sick of Jack and his holier than thou attitude. he forgives Diane but not Phillips bout sick of this drama
Related
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from him
Thursday on The Young and the Restless Jeremy Stark ( James Hyde) takes center stage and elicits all types of responses from Genoa City residents. As Nikki Newman Melody Thomas Scott ) and Victoria Newman ( Amelia Heinle) are eating out Nikki panics and tells her daughter that Stark is in the building, When Vicki tries to have a look her mom nervously tells her don't turn around.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Diane Is Keeping More Secrets Than She’s Letting On
Diane's return to 'The Young and the Restless' hasn't been entirely smooth, and it seems the character is keeping more secrets than she's letting on.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Christmas Preview: Fan Favorites Return for the Holidays — and Get the Tissues Ready for a Special Tribute to John Aniston’s Uncle Victor
Salem’s families gather for their annual Christmas traditions. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 19 – 23, it’s Christmas week in Salem, but not everyone is feeling jolly. Read what happens and watch the preview below. As per their yearly tradition,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves
Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane
The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' has many veteran actors who've been with the cast for over four decades.
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Faith Newman Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind Will Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’
Here's a look at the career of 'The Young and the Restless' star Alyvia Alyn Lind, including her newly landed role in Disney+'s 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' series.
