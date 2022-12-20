Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Massie JV boys notch win over Tigers
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys reserve basketball team defeated Bethel-Tate 36-33 Tuesday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. Brady Russell led the Falcons with 13 points.
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
The cross of Christmas
When I decorate outdoors for Christmas, I always include a cross in the front of the display. We started doing this in 1979, the first Christmas after Robyn and I were married. This was way back before the clichés “keep Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason of the season” were in vogue. I just wanted to do something to convey the spiritual sense of the annual Christmas celebration.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA donates toys for Christmas
The East Clinton FFA chapter held its annual Christmas meeting and helped to serve people in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Members participated in the official meeting before breaking off and doing several different activities, including sorting toys from the Toys for Tots drive and making Christmas cards for children who are spending their holiday season in the hospital.
wnewsj.com
Agriculture easement program and soil health
Happy Holidays! On behalf of myself and the Nye family, we want to wish you and yours a safe, joyous, and most uplifting holiday season. In honor of the holiday tradition, I thought I would provide you with the “12 Days of Christmas” farm style. Here it goes:
wnewsj.com
Workforce Collaborative presents at national conference
Members of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative recently presented at “Dream Forward: Imagine the Future of Education,” the 2022 national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. “At the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), we know that a stronger workforce yields stronger...
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
wnewsj.com
‘$25 Days of Christmas’ makes positive impact on local economy
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce capped off its 14th-annual $25 Days of Christmas this year by giving $2,500 to lucky local shoppers. The promotion’s finale included two $500 cash prizes, received by Chad James and Jody Anderson, drawn from entries collected between Nov. 25-Dec. 15.
wnewsj.com
Delivery delays possible for Friday paper
Due to the dangerous cold weather expected to be coming into the area tonight and tomorrow, the conditions could cause delivery delays for the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the News Journal. Please be patient as the carriers do their best to deliver the paper in a timely manner. The...
