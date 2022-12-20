Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Baker’s Mark: The Cookie Alchemist teaches easy recipe for candied nuts, perfect for holiday snacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laura Dong calls herself “the cookie alchemist” which is also the name of her home-baking business. There’s not a cookie design she can’t do and her decorating skills are incredible!. She stopped by Morning Break to teach folks a fun and easy...
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
KOLO TV Reno
Movie Minute: Whitney Houston’s biopic, Puss in Boots sequel are this weekend’s biggest new releases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8′s Jayde Ryan returns for Christmas weekend’s Movie Minute. Watch Friday’s Interview to hear Ryan and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s thoughts on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; National Treasure: Edge of History; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and season three of Emily in Paris.
KOLO TV Reno
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Christmas Weekend will be mild and dry, with occasional clouds. Stormy weather returns Monday night, followed by several rounds of wind, rain, and snow, through New Year's Weekend. Keep your travel plans flexible and stay weather aware next week. -Jeff.
How to eat like a local in North Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of North Lake Tahoe's food scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening. Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning...
KOLO TV Reno
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
KOLO TV Reno
Can gift wrap be recycled?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire Near Valley Road in Reno
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno. The fire started before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home is a total loss and that three adults and two dogs are now displaced due to the fire.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
Record-Courier
Christmas displays light up the night
With mild evenings forecast for the Christmas weekend, it will be a good opportunity for people to get out a view Christmas displays. Several residents with displays have contacted The Record-Courier to invite neighbors to have a look. Gardnerville Ranchos resident Kimberly Kleist said the lights at her Shasta Drive...
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO 8 experiencing network broadcast issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is experiencing issues with our servers that are causing problems with our ability to get on air. Until the issue is resolved, we cannot air any of our newscasts. We are working to resolve the issue and thank you for your patience.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
KOLO TV Reno
Buy now, pay later pitfalls; things to consider while holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and financial experts with Greater Nevada Credit Union are advising shoppers to read the fine print before signing up for those appealing shop now, pay later options. Options like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm - to name a few -...
