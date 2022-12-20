ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

More housing is the only way to fix our downtowns

“Downtown is very difficult for the businesses,” said Calgar Kisa, the co-owner of KISA Boutique, sitting in the heart of Gaviidae Common (one of the many defunct shopping malls) in downtown Minneapolis. His eponymous store was one of the few retail joints open on a weekday afternoon, the week before Christmas, and I couldn’t resist the sale on Turkish scarves. With nobody else in the store, we got to chatting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove

Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Brights lights in the cities

One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Final Robbinsdale Council Meeting for Selman, Backen

Tuesday night marked the final council meeting for exiting Robbinsdale council members George Selman and Pat Backen. Backen served on the Robbinsdale city council for 12 years representing Ward 4. Backen was applauded for shepherding the movement to get flowered baskets hanging in downtown Robbinsdale, a project that’s paid for through donations.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KARE 11

Local skate shop opens indoor skate park in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS — Skateboard shop Help Boardshop opened a new temporary indoor skatepark inside Uptown's Seven Points Mall on Monday, citing the lack of indoor spaces in the Twin Cities. Help Boardshop business operations manager Ben Vanoss said opening the park was important to the local skate community. "When winter...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Valley Pastries in Golden Valley to Close for Monthslong Renovation

Fans of a favorite Golden Valley doughnut shop will have to endure a longer than usual winter. That’s because Valley Pastries will be temporarily closing for an extensive remodel and expansion. According to the business, the closure will last two to three months as the store undergoes a “major...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Black Enterprise

Meet Bishop Larry Cook Who Purchased North Minneapolis Gas Station to Drive Out Crime

Meet Bishop Larry Cook, the pastor behind Real Believers Faith Center in North Minneapolis who purchased a nearby gas station to help reduce crime in the area. North Minneapolis’ Marathon Gas Station had been plagued with high drug use and crime for years, KSTP reports. But all that changed when Cook’s congregation decided to take matters into their own hands by purchasing the gas station in November and turning it into “The Lion’s Den.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Barrens Bandits, Part 1: Brazen 1921 bank robbery set off massive manhunt

St. Paul gangsters on an interstate crime spree were chased up, down, and across the river. Saturday, July 23, 1921 was another in a stretch of sweltering days in Chisago County, Minnesota. Temperatures reached above 90 degrees, although it must have been cooler at 8:15 in the morning, when a green Nash touring car rolled through the Scandinavian immigrant village of Almelund. Inside the car were five men with criminal records and dangerous tendencies.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy