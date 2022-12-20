ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway Ice Castles open Wednesday, Dec. 21

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
 3 days ago
MIDWAY, Utah — The Ice Castles in Midway will open earlier than ever before for its 12th season ; guests can explore the famous ice caverns as early as Wednesday, December 21.

The Ice Castles in Midway, located at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, rarely open before Christmas Day due to warm weather conditions. The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and New York, but the castle in Midway will be the first of the five attractions to open this season.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a press release, “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

According to Standifird, Ice artisans have been working around the clock to prepare the attraction for its grand opening. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The Ice Castles will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will be open on most surrounding dates. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://icecastles.com/utah/ .


