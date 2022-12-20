ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Only 8 NFL teams have a legit shot to win the Super Bowl

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWKl3_0jp7Pt6f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFeAT_0jp7Pt6f00
Jalen Hurts reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys.

AP Photo/Christopher Szagola

  • There are three weeks left in the NFL's regular season, and the playoff picture is starting to come together.
  • While any team that makes the playoffs has a chance to win the Super Bowl, only eight teams still have a legit shot to be crowned champions in February (Sorry, Tom Brady and the Bucs).
  • What separates these teams is that they have either already clinched a playoff spot or are a near-lock to do so. The rest of the teams still have work to do before they can up their Super Bowl probabilities, with all current chances at less than 1%.
  • The Eagles, Chiefs, and Bills are the favorites to reach the big game.
  • Using 538's and ESPN's Super Bowl projectors, we take a look at the teams that are still legit Super Bowl contenders.
Philadelphia Eagles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koAyb_0jp7Pt6f00
Jalen Hurts celebrates after a win against the Washington Commanders.

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Record: 13-1

Seed if season ended today: 1 (NFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 26.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 20.3%

One thing to know: If the season ended today, the Eagles would be the 1-seed in the NFC with a first-round bye. That is unlikely to change in the next three weeks with a two-game cushion over the Vikings and holding the tie-breaker. The bigger concern at this point is the health of Jalen Hurts, who injured his shoulder in Week 15. If he misses a game or two, the Eagles will be fine in the standings, but they'd have to worry about the injury lingering into the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7cno_0jp7Pt6f00
Patrick Mahomes.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Record: 11-3

Seed if season ended today: 2 (AFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 18.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 23.1%

One thing to know: The Chiefs and Bills are tied atop the AFC, but if the season ended today, the Chiefs would be the 2-seed and have to play in the first round thanks to their October loss to the Bills. However, with games remaining against the Seahawks, Broncos, and Raiders, the Chiefs have a slightly better shot at ending the season as the top seed.

Buffalo Bills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sH12W_0jp7Pt6f00
Josh Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Record: 11-3

Seed if season ended today: 1 (AFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 20.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 18.5%

One thing to know: The Bills have the Bears on the road and the Patriots at home sandwiched around a much tougher task against the Bengals in Cincinnati. If they win all three, they will be the 1-seed and have a first-round bye.

Dallas Cowboys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baFzJ_0jp7Pt6f00
Dak Prescott.

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Record: 10-4

Seed if season ended today: 5 (NFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 8.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 18.7%

One thing to know: Despite already clinching a playoff spot, the Cowboys will have to go on the road in the first round, thanks to being in the same division as the Eagles. On the plus side, if the season ended today, they would play a Bucs team that has looked lost in recent weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162Ivf_0jp7Pt6f00
Joe Burrow.

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Record: 10-4

Seed if season ended today: 3 (AFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 9.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 6.5%

One thing to know: The defending AFC champs have a good shot at getting back to the Super Bowl this year, and it would help if they win their division. After going on the road against the Patriots this week, they have a home game against a Bills team fighting for a first-round bye, followed by another home game against the Ravens. That final game could decide the AFC North champion, as Baltimore holds the tie-breaker.

San Francisco 49ers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416yFA_0jp7Pt6f00
Brock Purdy looks to throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Record: 10-4

Seed if season ended today: 3 (NFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 6.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 5.0%

One thing to know: The good news is the 49ers have already clinched their division and will get a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The bad news is that they are on their third quarterback. They have three more weeks to prepare Brock Purdy for the playoffs, and while he has looked good so far, but the postseason can be a different beast for a rookie quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upYTW_0jp7Pt6f00
Lamar Jackson signals while running with the ball against the New England Patriots.

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Record: 9-5

Seed if season ended today: 5 (AFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 3.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 2.7%

One thing to know: With upcoming games against the Falcons and Steelers, there is a good chance the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals will be for the division and a first-round home game.

Minnesota Vikings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239Hb8_0jp7Pt6f00

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Record: 11-3

Seed if season ended today: 2 (NFC)

538 probability to win the Super Bowl : 4.0%

ESPN probability to win the Super Bowl : 1.7%

One thing to know: The Vikings have lost two of their last five games after starting the season 8-1, and in one of the wins, they needed OT after falling behind the Colts 33-0. If they can rally in the last three games, they will be the 2-seed and potentially host playoff games in the first two rounds.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOKI FOX 23

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
Athlon Sports

Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled

YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Insider

Insider

717K+
Followers
38K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy