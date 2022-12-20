ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Voice of Ash Ketchum Says a Tearful Goodbye to ‘Pokémon’

By Allegra Frank
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoARr_0jp7PrLD00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Pokemon TV

Ask anyone to name an iconic duo, and they’ll likely give you an obvious response: Abbott and Costello. Kenan and Kel. SpongeBob and Patrick. Barb and Star. (Okay, maybe that last one is just when I ask my friends.)

But the best answer is Ash and Pikachu. There has been no more consistent, dependable pair than the Pokémon twosome over the last 25 (!!!) years. Which is why the news that the eternal 10-year-old boy and his trusty electric rat would be retired from the series next year was unbelievable. It was perhaps inevitable, as all journeys must come to an end. Yet to millions of fans, Ash and Pikachu are the heart and soul of the franchise. What is Pokémon without them?

Bringing that heart and soul to life for the majority of Ash and Pikachu’s quest to become the best Pokémon-training team in the world—which Ash will complete early next year, ending his 1,200-episode effort to do so—were the voices behind the characters. For the past 16 years, the English-language voice of Ash has been Sarah Natochenny . The actress first stepped into the role as a 19 year old; she, like millions of others, grew up right alongside our beloved Pokémon hero. Except that she was giving voice to that coming-of-age experience.

Natochenny isn’t the actress who voiced Ash when many of us started watching Pokémon ; that would be Veronica Taylor , who, along with the rest of the original voice cast, was replaced in 2006 after a different company acquired the U.S. series. But Natochenny was, is, and will always be the longest-tenured voice of the iconic character. She even has her own trusty partner named Pikachu ; hers, however, is a rescue cat.

There is no one more heartbroken by the culmination of Ash’s journey than Natochenny. But the actress’ career is only getting started, as she tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. We spoke with Natochenny about how she’s taking the news of Ash’s retirement; how her connection to fans has only grown in recent years; and whether she’ll be part of the new Pokémon journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xD4d_0jp7PrLD00
Courtesy of Pokemon TV

Ash is finally the Pokémon master after 25 years. You’ve voiced him for nearly 17 of them. When did you find out that he was finally entering retirement?

I found out on Tuesday, and the news broke on Friday, so they gave me the perfect amount of time to not be burdened with a secret, but also have time to process my emotions and decide how I want to present them to the world. As the voice of Ash, just coming from my perspective, I wanted to put it into my own words.

What was your immediate reaction? Did it come as a shock to you that Pokémon was finishing Ash’s story?

Yeah, it was. I sort of expected it, just based on the storyline, and where Master Journeys [the show’s current season] was going, how he was visiting everybody. I felt like this was a place where Ash’s storyline could come to an end.

But of course I was in denial about it. The news in the meeting definitely came as a shock to the system. Even if I knew it was coming, just to hear those words would have been shocking. I was taking notes during the meeting, thinking, “If this is what they're gonna tell me, I'll just be taking notes, and I'll be in a professional headspace. I'll be fine.” And then my hand just gave out, and I started crying.

Aw, wow.

When you're doing something your entire adult life, it's an emotional thing. It's an acting role, and I've grown as an actor so much through the course of these 17 years, so this is incredibly meaningful to me. It was really hard to keep it together.

I started off as a fan. I was 11 years old when the show came out, so Ash and I are kind of the same age, too. Canonically, we were born in the same year.

So you really did grow up together.

When I started doing the voice of Ash, I wasn't that great at it in the beginning. I didn't know what dubbing was, and in my audition, I had no idea that I was dubbing this [from Japanese into English]. And I definitely got a response on the internet for my performance. I got better over the years, just like Ash got better over the years, and I persevered, and I never gave up.

In 2019, I won a Voice Arts Award , and he won the [Pokémon League] that year. I mean, there are just so many parallels.

How much of your life has been dominated by being Ash during the last 17 years?

For the first, I would say, 15 years, it wasn't that much, because I wasn't doing conventions. In the last year, I've started doing conventions like once a month, and now I see just how much my work and the show has affected people.

We do this show in a booth. I'm by myself. I don't have any other actors with me. There's no one being like, “That was great,” except the director, so I don't see the fans who are watching this show day in and day out.

But you’ve been a big part of the fans’ lives this whole time.

They write to me, and they tell me that I've gotten them through depressive episodes and gotten them through difficult times when they needed a distraction. And I've inspired them to draw more and to be creative. I went to the Nickelodeon studios, and I saw all the artists' cubicles. They all have Pokémon doodles in them. This show has had such a huge impact, and it took me getting out into the world to see that and really understand that Pokémon has given me this position that I’m in … to be an embodiment for what that is.

That must be so inspiring. What drove you to finally start engaging with the fans directly after all that time?

Before [recently], I just didn't really think about doing conventions. It wasn't on my radar. I was just like, “I’m just going to be an actor.”

I don't know why it just didn't sit the same way [with me] that it's been sitting this year. … Maybe it's because Master Journeys is such a culmination [of the Pokémon story]. Maybe it's because I'm feeling it subconsciously. But I just wanted to get out there, and once I felt it [at a convention in October 2021], I was like, “There's something really powerful here.”

How many of the fans that you encounter grew up with your version of Ash, versus those who have been watching since it started with the original voice cast?

It’s both. But I do get a lot of kids and teenagers, and people who say to me that they grew up with my voice.

Have you met any of the original voice actors, like Veronica Taylor, the initial voice of Ash?

Yeah. Once. I'd really rather not talk about it.

That’s totally fine. You perform alone, which is pretty common with voice acting. But have you bonded with the other members of the cast as well?

Yeah, that's been really fun. We all lived in New York before the production expanded to LA, so we would get together a lot. I made some really lifelong friends on this show. I can't say that I'll miss them, because I'm going to see them just as much as I saw them before—it's not like we were ever working [in the same room] together. We're still gonna have dinner and hang out.

Ash’s journey wasn’t just yours, but that of the entire cast and crew of the show too. How did hearing the news that the show was moving on from his story affect them, when you all found out?

We were collectively sad. … I took the meeting [when we found out that Ash’s story was ending] on my phone, so I couldn't really see very much. I couldn't see all the tears. But I was told that one actor left the room at some point. I don't know if that was an emotional reaction, or if she just had something to do. [Laughs.]

The producers were [also] very clearly trying to hold it together. They've been with me for a long time. These folks have known me and watched me grow up from being a kid to this adult, you know? So I think they tried very hard not to let it show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pf9j_0jp7PrLD00
Courtesy of Pokemon TV

It must be even harder when it’s not really your team’s decision either. You’re the cast for the English version of a Japanese show.

Yeah, you have got to respect it. [The producers of the anime] are some of the most creative people on the planet. They had a show run for 25 years successfully. Once we went to Netflix . you could see how popular it was, because it kept popping up to number one. It was always in the Top 10. … That's very rare, so I trust whatever they're going to do next is going to be just as wonderful and exciting.

Have you been following the fans’ responses to the news online? Have any of their reactions surprised you?

The surprise that I got was at the convention that I did [last] weekend after the news broke. A lot of people were asking me If i'm going to voice one of the main characters in the new series. And I’m like, the fact that you care and even think to [ask that] is so flattering and surprising to me. … You would think they'd just be like, “Goodbye. Thank you for so many years as Ash,” and that's it, all done.

I’ve got no idea, obviously, [of whether I’ll be back for the next iteration of the show]. But you know, I'm very open to that. I don't know if it's realistic.

It makes sense to me—as fans of cartoons in general, you start to become attached not just to the voices, but to the voice actors too.

Yeah. I will always be here. I'll always be the voice of Ash … and present myself that way, and remember everything that this did for me.

I had so much fun being able to stretch all the muscles within this one character. It's such a great thing for an actor to do, and it made me better. Fans over the years have commented on how I've gotten better.

It’s so unique to play one character for so long. It must also be exciting, because you're constantly getting these new, young viewers coming in.

Yeah, and parents are showing it to their kids. And those kids are going to show it to their kids. I’m not worried about this era of Pokémon disappearing. I think it's [like] Mozart. It's going to be around for generations to come, and people are going to love it and reference it.

Other than Ash, who are your favorite characters from the show, and why are they Team Rocket ?

[Laughs.] I was gonna say Team Rocket! Oh, they're so mischievous. They're so exciting. … They're just iconic in my eyes, because I grew up with them.

I remember with my first director on the show, I had to shout “Team Rocket!” And this director made me do it, like, 30 times. He was doing an impression, and I'm like, “Okay, I'm gonna do it exactly the way you're doing it.” He's like, “No, it’s, ‘Team Rocket!’” I'm like “Team Rocket, Team Rocket! What was the problem?” So there is a very specific way to shout “Team Rocket,” apparently.

Amazing. Last question: What is your favorite Pokémon?

I mean, I think Pikachu is the cutest animated character that's ever been drawn. And [longtime actress] Ikue Otani’s voice , just—my god! She's brilliant.

Beyond that, I love Meltan . My favorite Pokémon to play on the show is Buneary .

Oh, you got to voice some of the Pokémon, too?

Yeah, I played 21 of the Pokémon. … Actors already on the show would also play some of the Pokémon, because there's so many of them, and we're already in the booth. We're already there.

Those are good choices. Meltan, I think, is an underrated pick.

So underrated!

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
TheDailyBeast

The 8 Most Underrated Reality TV Shows of 2022

The demand for reality television (and television, in general) is higher than ever before. And by virtue of capitalism, only so many shows can rise to the top and permeate the culture.The nation’s leader in televised wine glass-throwing and meme-able catchphrases, Bravo, experienced yet another year of dominating headlines—especially with the return of BravoCon. The 90-Day Fiancé Cinematic Universe continues to compel audiences for reasons I’ll never understand. Netflix’s The Ultimatum and ITV’s Love Island were practically sporting events. And Big Brother had a blockbuster season, naming its first-ever Black woman winner, Taylor Hale.But as we all know, popularity doesn’t...
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon

The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
TheDailyBeast

All the Nepo Babies Who Are Melting Down Over That New York Mag Exposé

Lily Allen says famous parents can be “narcissistic” and difficult. O’Shea Jackson Jr. says he had to get his “ass up and make it work” without help. And Jamie Lee Curtis seems to think she’s a member of a persecuted minority.“Nepo babies” are crying foul over a buzzy New York magazine cover story that points out their inherent advantage as heirs to the rich and famous, saying they work too hard to deserve such criticism.The splashy feature, about the children of parents in the entertainment industry who go on to pursue their own careers, has made big waves since it...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
New York Post

People shocked that ‘12 Days of Christmas’ lyric may not mean what they think

It’s not as simple as “a partridge in a pear tree.” Internet users are freaking out after realizing that the lyric “five gold rings” in the popular — and slightly annoying — holiday carol “The 12 Days of Christmas” may not literally mean what it says. According to Canadian scientist Dr. Anna Hughes, who has a Ph.D. in astrophysics, the term “5 gold rings” actually refers to the common ring-necked pheasant, making the first seven gifts of the song all about birds. “Learning that ‘five gooolden riings’ is not, in fact, referring to 5 literal golden rings, but to five ring-necked pheasants,...
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutors Seek 10 Years for ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah

Jen Shah might have to kiss the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” goodbye for a decade. Although the disgraced reality star won’t be sentenced until Jan. 6, newly reported court documents show that the U.S. government has asked for her to receive 10 years behind bars, People reports. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people. Many of those people were elderly or vulnerable,” prosecutors said in the documents. The government also called out Shah for her “belated expressions of remorse” that “ring hollow” and blasted her for trying to “profit off the charges by selling ‘Justice for Jen’ merchandise.”Read it at People
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Ellen: Best Way to Honor tWitch Is to Sing, Dance, and ‘Hug Each Other’

Ellen DeGeneres says the best way to honor her longtime DJ and co-producer is to “do the things he loved to do.” The teary-eyed TV host took to Instagram on Friday with her first on-camera message since the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died from an apparent suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old. His family maintains that he showed no visible signs of distress. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it,” DeGeneres said. “We’ll never make sense of it.” The comedian, 64, had worked closely with Boss...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Flustered Elon Musk Flips Out on ‘Jackass’ for Questioning Him

“Chief Twit” Elon Musk lost it when grilled about Twitter’s software engineering and coding on Tuesday night, calling the questioner a “jackass” for pressing for specific details. During a Twitter Space hosted by renowned hacker George Hotz, who had resigned from Twitter earlier in the day,...
Gizmodo

Avatar: The Way of Water

While the ultimate success of Avatar: The Way of Water is still being determined, it’s already changed filmmaking as we know it. Long before the sequel hit theaters, director James Cameron invested so much time and Hollywood money into the franchise, it gave the team at Weta Digital the confidence and resources to upgrade the way they made not just Avatar, but all movies.
murphysmultiverse.com

REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel

In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
IndieWire

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Christian Bale and Edgar Allen Poe Catch a Killer in Sleepy, Hollow Mystery

A serial killer saga that’s set along the frozen banks of the Hudson River during the winter of 1830, Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” may be tapping into the cleverest aspect of the Louis Bayard novel from which it’s been adapted: If a young Edgar Allen Poe were involved in solving a series of murders, it would only be a matter of time before everyone started to suspect that he was behind them. Harry Melling’s heroically weird performance as the death-obsessed poet has the potential to lull viewers into the same trap, even if it would seem that we...
Tyla

Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods

Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
TheDailyBeast

Jamie Lee Curtis Wants the Nepo Baby Discourse to End

Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t take kindly to New York Magazine’s nepo babies article. “The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” the actress said on Instagram. Curtis, who’s an “OG nepo baby”—in her own words—is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” she added. Despite Curtis’ passionate reaction, she isn’t mentioned once in the article.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever

Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
TheDailyBeast

The 12 Best Animated Movies and Shows of 2022

Since I’ve had the ability to do so, I’ve been shouting the same dang thing from every couch, desk chair, and barstool upon which I perch: Give animation a chance! It is, without fail, the most inspiring visual medium—the work of creating something out of nothing, translating dreams into reality, and making the fantastical relatable. Nothing feels more exciting to me than an especially successful animated work for these reasons. It’s cinema at its purest, finest, and most fun.But animation is regularly passed over by quote-unquote “mainstream” critics, who are largely hoity-toity adults who can’t fathom spending time watching that...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
37K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy