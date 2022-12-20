Read full article on original website
Douglas Dunbar
2d ago
what is disturbing about all this is. these people believe, due to our government, that once they get here, they feel that they automatically have the same rights as we do and there plenty of lawyers , that tell them that they do. sick
Kris Whitmore
3d ago
just like rats ,this is why we need someone with a brain and some go nads to run the country, not some washed up oblama pawn get a clue ,before there's no America left
Pumpkin Head
3d ago
Make no mistake…there is an invasion of our borders happening. Thank you bleeding hearts. You will probably not be so generous with our country..very soon
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Denver Welcomed 175 Migrants This Week - More May Be On the WayTom HandyDenver, CO
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
JESSE WATTERS: You can sleep on San Francisco streets, but you can't sleep in your office
Fox News host Jesse Watters slams San Francisco Mayor London Breed for launching an investigation on Twitter for having nap rooms rather than prioritizing and fixing crime in the city on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
