HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Called Out By Lil GotIt For Disrespecting Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed
6ix9ine has been steadily trolling Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO Case, but his weaponization of Lil Keed’s death is a step too far for some. The Brooklyn rapper continued to taunt Gunna and the rest of YSL this week by digging up what he claims was Keed’s final Instagram Story prior to his May 2022 death, which insisted that YSL is a “family” and a “label,” not a “gang” or a “criminal organization,” as prosecutors have claimed.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby's 'Tomorrow 2' Freestyle Gets GloRilla's Stamp Of Approval
DaBaby has delivered another fiery freestyle, this time over the beat to GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2.”. The Charlotte, North Carolina native traveled across the globe to Dubai to shoot the accompanying visual, which he shared on Instagram on Wednesday (December 21). The clip finds the rapper embracing his wild side by hanging out with various exotic animals like tigers, lions and bears.
If Dallas Misses the Super Bowl, Could Dan Quinn Be Promoted to Head Coach?
After a wild card one-and-done in the playoffs last season, rumors are now swirling around the DFW area that Mike McCarthy could be let go if the team does not make the Super Bowl this season. Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said in a press conference after the playoff loss...
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
Popculture
Rick Ross Drops F-Bomb Live on 'AEW Dynamite' With Keith Lee
Rick Ross had some fun during his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appearance. The 46-year-old rapper was seen on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday as the mediator between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. And when he was talking to Lee, Ross dropped the f-bomb by saying he's a "big motherf—." While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Ross talked about dropping the f-bomb on live television.
tvinsider.com
Mariah Carey in Concert, a ‘Real Sports’ Roundtable, a Less-Than-Chipper ‘Chippendales’
Musical Christmas diva Mariah Carey performs a two-hour holiday concert special from Madison Square Garden. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel convenes a roundtable for a 2022 retrospective. Tensions and financial pressures mount in a pivotal episode of Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales docudrama miniseries. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas...
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’
Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
