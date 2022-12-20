Read full article on original website
Don Albrets
3d ago
i bet some of you commenting are ok with welfare for the rich which is really sad. I have no problems with my tax money helping people in need I work hard too and pay my taxes unlike many rich people. I bet some of you claim to be Christians too.
Reply
5
Jaykenzie
3d ago
It doesn’t pay to work. Holy hell. When gov gives you money for food, pays rent and utilities. Come on…I think I deserve a thank you from these free loaders.
Reply
5
Gregorysims
3d ago
What about us seniors, true Americans homeless, and our countries True veterans. All so evil.
Reply
4
