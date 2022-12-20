ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

offtackleempire.com

Indiana in the Buff with Mr. Komodo: Basketball Update!

That’s right friends and Hoosier fans! I’m back from my month long hiatus! I originally told BoilerUp89 that I’d churn out a reaction for him in the Indiana check-in, but due to sickness and scheduling never got around to it. FORTUNATELY ENOUGH FOR YOU….I’ve got time in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

No. 4 Indiana unbeaten in non-Big Ten games, topping Butler

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 4 Indiana showed off its offensive firepower in the first half Wednesday as it completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule by topping Butler 67-50. In just 66 seconds of the first quarter, Yarden Garzon sank successive 3-pointers and passed to Mackenzie Holmes for a layup. Then Indiana outscored Butler 9-0 in the opening 87 seconds of the second quarter, featuring a three-point play for Holmes and successive 3-pointers by Sydney Parrish and Garzon.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler

Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four local players join Indiana State Football

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Four local high school stars are staying home to play for the Indiana State Sycamores. Terre Haute North’s Jesiah Richardson, Jayden Wayt and Damon Sturm and South’s Jude McCoskey all signed their letters of intent on Wednesday morning. In addition Terre Haute South soccer star Mason Ham signed with Marian […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyHomers

Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan Again

In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts had high hopes for their 2022 season. They felt QB Carson Wentz was not the solution and traded him away to the Washington Commanders. However, this was not the story's end for the quarterback solution, as they traded for QB Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts traded a third-round pick for the quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Raymond G. Graves

May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
consistentlycurious.com

3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis

Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

