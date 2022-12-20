Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
Related
offtackleempire.com
Indiana in the Buff with Mr. Komodo: Basketball Update!
That’s right friends and Hoosier fans! I’m back from my month long hiatus! I originally told BoilerUp89 that I’d churn out a reaction for him in the Indiana check-in, but due to sickness and scheduling never got around to it. FORTUNATELY ENOUGH FOR YOU….I’ve got time in...
Opening Line: Despite Injuries, Indiana Still Big Favorite over Kennesaw State on Friday
This might be the toughest of Indiana's seven ''cupcake'' games, with 8-4 Kennesaw State bringing a nice road resume to Assembly Hall on Friday night. Here's the opening point spread and how both teams have done vs. the spread this season with some must-see numbers.
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WTHR
No. 4 Indiana unbeaten in non-Big Ten games, topping Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 4 Indiana showed off its offensive firepower in the first half Wednesday as it completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule by topping Butler 67-50. In just 66 seconds of the first quarter, Yarden Garzon sank successive 3-pointers and passed to Mackenzie Holmes for a layup. Then Indiana outscored Butler 9-0 in the opening 87 seconds of the second quarter, featuring a three-point play for Holmes and successive 3-pointers by Sydney Parrish and Garzon.
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Hoosiers made easy work of the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday and...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler
Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
95-year-old IU basketball fan attends first game at Assembly Hall
Indiana University also helped celebrate Ward's moment by honoring Ward on the court during a timeout.
Four local players join Indiana State Football
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Four local high school stars are staying home to play for the Indiana State Sycamores. Terre Haute North’s Jesiah Richardson, Jayden Wayt and Damon Sturm and South’s Jude McCoskey all signed their letters of intent on Wednesday morning. In addition Terre Haute South soccer star Mason Ham signed with Marian […]
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan Again
In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts had high hopes for their 2022 season. They felt QB Carson Wentz was not the solution and traded him away to the Washington Commanders. However, this was not the story's end for the quarterback solution, as they traded for QB Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts traded a third-round pick for the quarterback.
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
Pair of Cathedral Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
Today is National Letters of Intent signing day. Cathedral had 2 athletes sign national letters of intent today. The two are seniors Kellen Kinzer and Braden Lemke. Kinzer signed to play football at the University of North Dakota and Lemke signed to dive for the University of Minnesota.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond G. Graves
May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
consistentlycurious.com
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
Comments / 0