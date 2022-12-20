Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America. The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dow surges thanks to strong earnings and confident consumers
Here comes the Santa Claus market rally. Stocks surged Wednesday as investors cheered healthy results from two of America's leading companies and a surprisingly strong reading on consumer sentiment. The Dow finished with a gain of more than 525 points, or 1.6%, after FedEx and Dow component Nike each reported...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy
American consumers' confidence in the US economy grew in December as high inflation continued to ease, according to data released Wednesday by the Conference Board. The business think tank's latest consumer confidence index registered 108.3 this month, a significant jump from the upwardly revised measure of 101.4 in November. Economists were expecting the index to come in at 101, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal. A surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan sent investors spinning and global markets reeling on Tuesday. The country's central bank signaled that it would reverse two decades of policy precedent and begin to move away from loose monetary policy intended to keep wages and prices high.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dow sinks after the US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter
The Dow sank as America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only a limited impact. The Commerce Department's final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Big bonuses, extreme rationing: How Covid-hit China is coping with its drugs shortage
The abrupt shift in China's Covid policy has left its people and health facilities ill-prepared to deal with a huge wave of infections, leading to widespread shortages of the most common drugs used to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The local versions of Tylenol and Advil are nearly impossible to get at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK wages next year will be at their lowest level since 2006, report says
Brits hoping for a new-year salary bump to offset soaring food and energy costs may be disappointed. The average British worker's pay in 2023 is expected to fall back to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account, according to PwC. Real wages, which factor in inflation, are expected to fall by as much as 3% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023, PwC has predicted in a report on the UK economy shared with CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The UK just took a step closer to space flight
The United Kingdom is one step closer to conducting its first ever satellite launch from its own shores. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a regulatory body, said on Wednesday that it had granted the final licenses to Virgin Orbit to carry out the launch. Virgin Orbit, a US subsidiary...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Home sales continued to drop in November
Home sales in the United States declined for the 10th month in a row in November as surging mortgage rates topped 7% and stubbornly high prices kept buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 35.4% in November from a year ago and down 7.7% from October, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Wednesday. Sales declined in all regions of the United States month-over-month and year-over-year.
