WMTW
Crews at scene of person trapped inside flooded home in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Crews are working to rescue a person in Old Orchard Beach as flood waters continue to rise from Friday's storm. The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department confirmed they are on scene at the home on Porter Road. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Flooding in Old Orchard...
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
coast931.com
Man critically hurt in apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach. Officers responded to Cascade Rd. Saturday around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the road unconscious with critical injuries. According to WMTW, the man was identified as 44-year-old Jeffrey Stout of Trenton, Florida. He remained...
WMTW
Bullets found in baby’s room after shots fired into Portland home
PORTLAND, Maine — The windows above the front door at 11 Kennedy Park are riddled with bullet holes. Portland police said about 10 p.m. Wednesday night a gray or black car pulled into the apartment complex, the driver got out, knocked on the door and as a family member inside started to walk down the stairs, a man holding a rifle began firing.
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
Auburn police arrest Florida man after pursuit, drugs bust
AUBURN, Maine — A man from Florida was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit and drugs bust, resulting in multiple charges. At 3:45 a.m., an Auburn police officer approached a stopped white Toyota vehicle after the officer noticed it failed to move through the Court Street and Spring Street intersection once the light turned green, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
Falmouth home damaged in fire
FALMOUTH, Maine — A Falmouth home suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday evening. It happened at 83 Brook Road, according to a release from the Falmouth Fire Department. Officials said they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of the two-story house. A pet cat died...
High Street reopens after 8-month closure in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — After approximately eight months, High Street in downtown Portland is fully open. The construction comes as part of a $7.2 million Congress Square revitalization project that has faced significant setbacks since its beginning in April. Free Street will also remain open during the pause in construction,...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
'Wait for me, leave a light on' | Storm disrupts travel plans for hundreds
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's powerful storm created headaches for many looking to travel to and from Maine ahead of the holidays. Both the Portland International Jetport and the Bangor International Airport experienced numerous flight delays and cancellations. "I knew it would happen too, that as soon I checked in...
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4
PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
This Over a Century Old Building is for Sale in Harrison, Maine
A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Tidal crests are set to rival blizzard of '78
PORTLAND, Maine — As this storm rolls through the area, flooding will occur inland and along the coast -- but for different reasons. First, let's focus on the inland flooding. The inland flooding will be the result of the sheer volume of water that will fall throughout the day.
Falmouth man charged with drug trafficking, authorities say
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was arrested on Thursday after police say they seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop in Portland. Dale S. Hunnewell, 62, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
