5 Takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky's historic visit to Washington
Three-hundred days after his country was invaded by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jetted to Washington, DC, for talks on what the next 300 days might bring. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the historic visit was heavy with symbolism, from Zelensky's drab green sweatshirt to President Joe Biden's blue-and-yellow striped tie to the Ukrainian battle flag unfurled on the House floor.
Patriot missile systems will help Ukraine's defense but experts caution they may have limited effect
The US announced this week that it is providing a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine — but experts say that while it will be a valuable addition to the beleaguered country's air defense, it's not a cure-all. The US announced a new aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday, which...
READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
No directive: FBI agents, tech executives deny government ordered Twitter to suppress Hunter Biden story
Internal Twitter communications released by the company's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, are fueling intense scrutiny of the FBI's efforts alongside social media companies to thwart foreign disinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. At the heart of the controversy is Twitter's decision in October 2020 to block...
Special counsel Durham has spent at least $6.5 million on inquiry into Trump-Russia probe
John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent at least $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year, according to financial documents released Friday by the Justice Department. The topline $6.5 million figure captures Durham's spending between October 2020 and September 2022....
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But those with notable...
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'
The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
Republicans release their own US Capitol riot report focused on security failures
House Republicans on Wednesday released a report focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination between various law enforcement agencies that responded that day. Their primary recommendation centers around reforming the US Capitol Police Board and...
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
Incoming congressman's claims his grandparents fled the Holocaust contradicted by genealogy records
Claims by incoming Republican Rep. George Santos that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname to survive are contradicted by sources reviewed by CNN's KFile including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists. Santos,...
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn. While the...
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says
Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday. Lawmakers have pressed for answers about security...
Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he'll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would...
Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US tonight, Bahamas AG says
Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the United States Wednesday night, Bahamas Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed. Bankman-Fried will be extradited after the Foreign Minister of the Bahamas signed a warrant of surrender allowing his extradition to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas confirmed in a statement.
Top Biden cybersecurity adviser to step down
One of President Joe Biden's most senior cybersecurity advisers is expected to step down in the next two months, three people familiar with the decision tell CNN. Chris Inglis, who has decades of government cybersecurity experience, has served as national cyber director in the White House since July 2021. Congress...
Key takeaways from the January 6 committee's final report
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, laid out a damning case over 800-plus pages that former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election led to the violence at the US Capitol, documenting the ex-chief executive's actions for the record and potentially for criminal investigators. On Monday,...
India on alert for new variants as Covid wave sweeps China
India's health minister has advised the public to take precautions against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks, as the country remains on alert for potential new variants that could emerge from the wave of infections sweeping neighboring China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India would...
