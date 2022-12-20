A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO