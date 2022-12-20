Read full article on original website
J Powell
3d ago
this cat was living a terrible life in the Hollywood hills, it had kidney failure and skin parasites. we as humans have failed...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
KCET
How Poinsettias Became a Christmas Staple
Gone are the days when you could get in the car on a bright December afternoon and drive out Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to Pacific Palisades to see poinsettia fields along the way. On a wintery day almost 100 years ago, a windstorm blew through a field of poinsettias, destroying...
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was killed in a single-engine aircraft crash Friday just south of the Santa Monica Pier, according to Santa Monica city officials.
spectrumnews1.com
The women behind Cats of San Bernardino save hundreds of feral cats every year
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — They have a gone super-viral on social media because of their work saving cats in Southern California, but behind the Tiktok videos are two Los Angeles natives with big hearts for cats. Jaina Spagis and wife Ivy Spagis have turned their suburban San Bernardino home...
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
palisadesnews.com
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
iheart.com
Ferrari Split In Half During Horrific Crash In Southern California PHOTOS
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon. KTLA says the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon,...
Dozens of LAX flights canceled, more than 100 delayed as brutal winter storm cripples travel
Dozens of flights at LAX were canceled ahead of what's expected to be a "once in a generation" winter storm that's likely to impact every airport in every state.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants
A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
The Dogington Post
2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
