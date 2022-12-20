ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

J Powell
3d ago

this cat was living a terrible life in the Hollywood hills, it had kidney failure and skin parasites. we as humans have failed...

KCET

How Poinsettias Became a Christmas Staple

Gone are the days when you could get in the car on a bright December afternoon and drive out Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to Pacific Palisades to see poinsettia fields along the way. On a wintery day almost 100 years ago, a windstorm blew through a field of poinsettias, destroying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock

Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants

A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
