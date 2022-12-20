Read full article on original website
Marshfield Boys Thump Wausau East
Marshfield defeated Wausau East 80 to 49 in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 9, Kurth 14, Lang 2, Marsh 2, Hinson 14, Lee 3, Oertel 2, Neve 14, Meverden 2, Donovan 3, Matis 4, Hanson 14. Wausau East scoring: Werth 5, Garrett 2, Rozwwadowski 13, Olson 1,...
Neillsville Girls Wallop Spencer
Neillsville blitzed Spencer 75-18 in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball. Paris Opelt led the Warriors with 24 points. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 13, Langreck 3, Subke 12, Trunkel 18, Opelt 23, Kuhn 4, Ormond 2. Spencer scoring: Meyer 9, Weber 2, Soback 1, Krause 4, Kohls 2.
Pittsville Boys Basketball Edges Loyal
The Pittsville Panthers edged the Loyal Greyhounds in CWC Boys Basketball, 49-47. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 8, Redmond 5, Getsinger 17, Bowden 15, Gudel 2, Da. Luther 2.
Stratford Girls Fall to Crandon
Stratford fell to Crandon in nonconference girls basketball, 57-37. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 5, Berg 2, Kraus 10, Linzmaier 5, Christopherson 11, Yoder 2, Tubbs 2.
Owen-Withee Boys Basketball Runs Past Regis
Owen-Withee raced past Regis in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 70-44. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 8, Hatlestad 4, Amacher 25, Henke 2, Klabon 14, Weiler 2, Gutowski 3, Geldernick 12.
Mosinee Girls Run Past Edgar
Mosinee handled Edgar in nonconference girls basketball, 46-31. Mosinee scoring: Selle 7, Gonzalez 2, Baars 7, Jirschele 20, Fitzgerald 4, Munoz 8.
All-Valley Football Association Football Team led by Off. POY Foemmel(Marshfield) Def. POY Akey(Rapids)
FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE. Position Name School Yr. Ht. Wt. Offensive Line *Cayden Kershaw Wausau West 12 6’1″ 230. Offensive Line *Brandt Rice Wausau West 12 6’4″ 285. Offensive Line *Noah Peterson Marshfield 12 6’3″ 265. Offensive Line Cole Stevens D.C. Everest 12...
Ayden Phillips Drops 41 points, Almond-Bancroft Drops Spencer
The Almond-Bancroft Boys dropped Spencer in nonconference boys basketball, 86-51. Ayden Phillips poured in 41 points to lead A-B. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 9, Pratt 8, Lamb 8, Phillips 41, Stiles 8, Omernick 6, Miner 10. Spencer scoring: Jones 21, Bacon 3, Peterson 2, Prybylski 2, Rucker 2, Roehborn 13, Kind...
Northland Lutheran Hangs on To Defeat Nekoosa Boys Basketball
Nekoosa played Northland Lutheran in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night. The teams traded baskets early in the first half, but after a couple of 3s at the end of the half Northland took a 31-20 lead at half. Nash Krcmar’s 23 points in the game and Jaden Hughes’ defense in the second half helped the Papermakers take a 49-48 lead after getting down by as much as 16 points. Nekoosa struggled from the floor at the end of the game and ended up losing 62-65.
All-Cloverbelt Conference EAST Volleyball Team Announced; Player of the ‘Year Courtney Sommer, Columbus Catholic
Courtney Sommer Columbus Catholic 11 Izzy Hoglund Columbus Catholic 10. Aalyiah Krenn Columbus Catholic 11 Lily Stratman Columbus Catholic 12. Jenna Kibbel Columbus Catholic 12 Hayden Willner Colby 12. Delaney Rochester Neillsville 12 Ellie Drier Gilman 12. Gracie Tallier Gilman 12 Aspen Hagen Loyal 12. Tatum Weir Gilman 12 Paris...
Athens Boys Basketball Dispatches Phillips
The Athens Boys Basketball Team dispatched Phillips in Marawood Conference North action, 69-41. Andrew Schaer led Athens with 23 points. Aiden Janke added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Sheahan 13, Wolf 6, Johnson 6, Komarek 5, Janke 14, Schaer 23, Frahmann 2.
Wausau West Girls Basketball Storms Past Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West zoomed past Wisconsin Rapids in the second half to claim a 70-50 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball win Tuesday evening. Rapids scoring: Redcloud 18, Neilitz 10, Radtke 7, Vollert 6, Jennings 4, Schaefer 3, Schilling 2. Wausau West stats requested, not reported.
Marshfield Native Publishes Book Featuring Basketball Star Travis Diener
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield native John Willkom has always had a passion for basketball – from playing to coaching to writing about the sport. Published this month, his newest book “No Fear In The Arena” is the story of Fond du Lac native Travis Diener, who played college basketball at Marquette, in the NBA, and for two different clubs in the Italian League.
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
Two Merrill students run business while also going to school
Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business. For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.
Marshfield School Forest Open for Skiing, Snowshoeing, and Fat-Biking
The Marshfield Area Ski Touring Foundation (MASTF) has given the all-clear for skiing, snow biking, and snowshoeing on their trails. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Located off County Road N, 12 miles southwest of Marshfield. In cooperation with the Marshfield School Board, MASTF developed and operates a 12-kilometer ski trail system groomed for both classic diagonal stride and skate techniques. They also groom and maintain a separate trail system with more than 6 miles of snow bike and snowshoe trails. This beautiful trail system winds through terrain which provides a challenging and scenic experience for all levels of skiing and biking proficiency.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
