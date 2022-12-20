Read full article on original website
Related
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Power outages, downed trees hit Baltimore area on wintry Friday
Reports of downed trees and widespread power outages were affecting central Maryland, as an arctic blast moved in on a windy and rainy Friday.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland
Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
mocoshow.com
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
Co-workers both win big in same lottery drawing
A Maryland man who was unable to visit a store in time to buy his lottery ticket enlisted the help of a co-worker -- enabling them both to win big prizes.
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Business Monthly
A new way for Maryland businesses to offer paycheck savings program for employees
In nearly half of all American workplaces, there is no retirement savings plan available, according to a study by AARP. Nearly 57 million people work for an employer that does not offer either a traditional pension or a retirement savings plan. More than a million of those people work here in Maryland.
Bay Net
Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
Wbaltv.com
Big changes on the way in this week's weather
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
mocoshow.com
Driver Struck By Passing Car After Exiting Vehicle Following Collision
A driver of a vehicle involved in a collision got out of their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle on the 11500 block of Veirs Mill Rd on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred at approximately...
Comments / 3