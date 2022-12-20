In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.

CLOVERLY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO