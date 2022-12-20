ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly

In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
CLOVERLY, MD
Bay Net

Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Big changes on the way in this week's weather

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
BALTIMORE, MD

