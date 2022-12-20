Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."Ash JurbergBrownsville, TX
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops Supporting the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
riograndeguardian.com
Mirman: How the Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest
HARLINGEN, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest thanks to the daily flights Delta Air Lines is putting on from Minneapolis to Harlingen. This is the view of Nicolás J. Mirman, director of air service and business development at Valley...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pharr, TX
Pharr is a thriving city in Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. It was named after Henry Newton Pharr, a Louisiana sugarcane grower, and was incorporated in 1916. It recorded a population of 70,400 on the 2010 census, and it’s surrounded by the cities of...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
KSAT 12
Gas prices drop for Texans amid holidays; gallons are $2 less now compared to summer high
SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in Texas are seeing lower gas prices as they hit the road for the holidays, according to AAA. AAA says the statewide gas price average is $2.62 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel as of Thursday. In San Antonio, that average is even lower at $2.48 a gallon.
Price Dropped $300k for Edinburg, TX Home That Looks Like a Resort
**Update this home was originally listed for $3.1 million and has now dropped to 2.8 million. Let me know when your housewarming party is. When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
kurv.com
Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas
American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
San Benito’s Morelos and Sombra streets experience water outage
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito announced water will be off in the area of Morelos and Sombra streets until further notice, officials said Wednesday. A tweet from the city stated crews will be working on changing out a fire hydrant at the intersection of Zaragosa and Corral streets. As a […]
Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
KRGV
Weslaco resident worries of extended outages as she cares for son with disablity
AEP has reported that the electric grid is holding up, but there are still a few residents across the Rio Grande Valley that are without power. As of air time, 1,600 residents were without power, but AEP spokesperson Larry Jones says those outages are not due to grid failures, but simply Mother Nature.
Gladys Porter Zoo prepares for freezing temperatures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many prepare for freezing temperatures brought by an arctic blast, the Gladys Porter Zoo is also taking measures to ensure the safety of its animals. A cold front is expected to slice through the Valley overnight Thursday, with wind chill temperatures expected to reach as low as 10 to 20 […]
When will the Pharr Interstate construction end?
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?” The I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish. The project runs from McAllen, all the way to […]
TxDOT prepares Valley roadways with anti-ice solution
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation prepared for potential ice on roadways as temperatures are expected to drop across the state. TxDOT maintenance crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with anti-icing agent in Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties on Thursday. The agent helps prevent ice from forming on the pavement, according to TxDOT. […]
kurv.com
TxDOT Treating Coastal Roads, Bridges Ahead Of Cold Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation is prepping for cold weather by treating some South Texas roads. TxDOT crews will be putting a de-icing agent on overpasses and bridges in Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties today. The road treatment comes ahead of a blast of arctic air that is expected to...
Now is the time to prepare for dangerous cold conditions in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Very cold air is plunging southward toward the Rio Grande Valley. Now is the time to prepare for the sub-freezing weather and dangerous wind chill or “feels like” temperatures expected Friday through Sunday. Always remember the 4 P’s: People. pets, plants, and pipes. The official start of winter is Wednesday, Dec. […]
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
KRGV
Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'
The McAllen Fire Department released new details on a deadly November fire that killed one man. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died after his mobile home caught fire two days before Thanksgiving off of McColl Road near Business 83. Investigators say the fire started between the wall of the kitchen and the bathroom.
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency. Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave […]
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
