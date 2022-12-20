If there’s one thing we’ve learned about bears over the years, it’s that they love human food. If you’re camping in areas where they live, you have to protect your picnic baskets from any would-be Yogis in the vicinity. Sometimes, though, that’s not enough. In recent years, we’ve seen black bears break into houses to raid the fridge or get to food that hikers tried to hang in trees. Last week, a bear stole a North Carolina woman’s package containing bagels and all the fixings.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO