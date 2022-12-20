Read full article on original website
Batch Old Fashioned Recipe: How to Make a Pitcher of Old Fashioned Cocktails for a Party
If you’re looking to make your holiday party an “old fashioned” affair, we’ve got your back batch. Instead of concocting singular drinks for every reveler, you can do the heavy lifting ahead of time by making a pitcher of Old Fashioneds. Then, just pour the classic cocktail over ice, and garnish. It’s easier than you think.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Review: Outsider Whiskey Reviews
Buffalo Trace Distillery’s namesake bourbon really needs no introduction. The flagship juice from Frankfort, Kentucky, has a reputation as both an excellent sipper and mixer—at an incredibly affordable price point. Perhaps that’s why Buffalo Trace made a cameo on the current season of TV’s Yellowstone—the perfect double for a bunch of cowboys at a gubernatorial celebration. Anyway, enough of a preamble. Let’s review Buffalo Trace.
Chef Duran's Very Merry Christmas recipes
Chef George Duran joined "Fox & Friends" Sunday to share delicious recipes for Christmas day.
WATCH: Hungry Black Bear Swipes Box of Bagels Off of North Carolina Porch
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about bears over the years, it’s that they love human food. If you’re camping in areas where they live, you have to protect your picnic baskets from any would-be Yogis in the vicinity. Sometimes, though, that’s not enough. In recent years, we’ve seen black bears break into houses to raid the fridge or get to food that hikers tried to hang in trees. Last week, a bear stole a North Carolina woman’s package containing bagels and all the fixings.
Easy Cornbread Recipe: How to Make Fried Cornbread Pancakes, Hoe Cakes or Johnny Cakes
The cornbread pancake has more aliases than a Marvel movie. But whether you know ’em as johnny cakes, hoe cakes, ash cakes, journey cakes, Shawnee cakes, or something else, one thing is for sure: cornbread pancakes are delicious. And, cornbread pancakes are really easy to prepare. In addition, cornbread pancakes are versatile vehicles of flavor—savory, sweet, or topped with anything you can dream up, including butter, syrup, honey, fruit, and more.
