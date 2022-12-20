Man gets 4 life sentences for killing woman and her 3 young sons in 2021 drunk driving crash
The east Texas man convicted of killing a mother and her three children in a drunk driving crash in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Daniel Canada to four life sentences on Monday. The sentences will run concurrently. Canada was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a trial that lasted three weeks. Canada was in town visiting from Longview at the time of the deadly crash, which happened on March 14, 2021 at about 8:20 p.m. in northwest Harris County. The 37-year-old was driving at least 100 miles per hour on FM 2920 when he slammed into a car driven by 28-year-old mother Porsha Branch. Branch's car burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing the woman. Her 7-month-old Drake died in the crash. Branch's sons Messiah, 2, and King, 5, later died at a hospital. Canada, who survived the crash with minor injuries, had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Texas. His blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax. PREVIOUS ABC13 COVERAGE FROM 2021 AND 2022: Man marks 1 year since wife and 3 sons killed in crash
A growing pile of stuffed animals, notes and mementos crowd around a light pole at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road in Spring.Man charged with killing mom and 3 kids was driving 115 mph seconds before crash, investigators say
Daniel Canada is currently on parole for a charge of evading police in Gregg County and has five open warrants for his arrest in Liberty County.'It still feels like it's unreal:' Father remembers wife, 3 kids killed in Spring crash
"You caused a lot of pain," said the father of three kids who, along with their mother, died in a DUI crash. In the video above, hear the message he sent to the man accused of causing the tragedy.Man in court for 1st time after crash that killed mom, 3 kids
Daniel Canada, 35, faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.
