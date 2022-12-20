Man gets 4 life sentences for killing woman and her 3 young sons in 2021 drunk driving crash

The east Texas man convicted of killing a mother and her three children in a drunk driving crash in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Daniel Canada to four life sentences on Monday. The sentences will run concurrently.

Canada was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a trial that lasted three weeks.

Canada was in town visiting from Longview at the time of the deadly crash, which happened on March 14, 2021 at about 8:20 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The 37-year-old was driving at least 100 miles per hour on FM 2920 when he slammed into a car driven by 28-year-old mother Porsha Branch.

Branch's car burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing the woman.

Her 7-month-old Drake died in the crash. Branch's sons Messiah, 2, and King, 5, later died at a hospital.

Canada, who survived the crash with minor injuries, had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, which is nearly twice the legal limit in Texas. His blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax.

A growing pile of stuffed animals, notes and mementos crowd around a light pole at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road in Spring.

Daniel Canada is currently on parole for a charge of evading police in Gregg County and has five open warrants for his arrest in Liberty County.

"You caused a lot of pain," said the father of three kids who, along with their mother, died in a DUI crash. In the video above, hear the message he sent to the man accused of causing the tragedy.

