Hillsborough County’s Power Outage Emergency Beacons aren’t the only innovative way to power traffic signals in the area. Tampa recently launched its first solar sidewalk on the corner of Cass Street and Jefferson Street, which consists of 84 solar panels that are mounted to the sidewalk and store energy that can power traffic signals at the intersection for up to three days, according to Brandon Campbell, the city’s smart mobility manager.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO