WGAL
Woman killed in house fire in Jackson Township, York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — One person was killed in a house fire Thursday night in York County. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, which is near Spring Grove. Dozens of crews responded. The York County Coroner's Office identified...
Woman killed in central Pa. house fire
A 54-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night after her York County home caught fire, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. at the scene of the fire, on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
WGAL
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
Person killed after winds bring tree down on car in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a person died Friday after a large tree fell on top of a car in the Sabillasville area. It happened in the area of Foxville and Tower roads. The National Weather Service said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the tree. MSP expected […]
Man sought after two injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in York on Friday morning. Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. A 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were injured in the shooting, and...
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
WGAL
Flooding shuts down two roads in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
Historic Adams County business destroyed in fire, 1 injured
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Update, Dec. 21, 9:45 a.m.: The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed Ma's General Store. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have shared that the fire was not suspicious in nature. According to PSP Trooper Frazer, the...
local21news.com
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
