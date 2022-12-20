Read full article on original website
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 12.23.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in front of one of those crazy Texas crowds and in this case there is a rather unique match. This time around we are having a Casino Trios Battle Royal, with the winning team splitting $300,000. That should be enough to make things interesting, and seems to be the big focal point this week. Let’s get to it.
Note on Availability of John Cena During Wrestlemania Season
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is believed to be working Wrestlemania, although he won’t be available for much of the build. Cena will wrestle his first WWE match of 2022 next week on Smackdown when he teams with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.
Wrestling Open Results 12.22.22: Steel Cage Warfare Advantage Match, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open aired on Thursday night, featuring a match for Steel Cage Warfare Advantage and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Ray Jaz defeated Gabriel Skye. * The Miracle Ones defeated TJ Crawford...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
NWA Announces Date & Location For Nuff Said PPV
The NWA’s next PPV is Nuff Said, and it will take place in February. The NWA announced on Friday that the PPV is set for Tampa, Florida on February 11th with ticket information and other details to be announced “soon.”. The company’s last PPV was NWA Hard Times,...
Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
More Details On WWE Postponing Live Event In India
It was previously reported that WWE has postponed plans for a live event in India that was originally planned for January 18. The show was scheduled for Hyderabad and would be presented by Sony Six, WWE’s TV partner in the country. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was Sony Six, not WWE, that made the decision to postpone the show.
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appearing In 2023 Royal Rumble
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far. She said: “I told the creative...
Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida did battle for the AEW World Women’s Title in the main event of AEW DYnamite, and a new report has some backstage notes on the match. Hayter retained the title against Shida in the main event, and Fightful Select reports that the backstage reactions to the match and Hayter’s reign in general have been unanimously positive. There has been a lot of praise toward Hayter as well as the whole group, with Baker and Rebel getting a lot of praise for how smoothly they’ve transitioned into their current roles.
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Face Mandy Rose, Would Love To Have Her In Impact
Deonna Purrazzo says she would love to see Mandy Rose come into Impact Wrestling and have a match with her. Rose’s release from WWE has been the big news over the last couple of weeks, and Purrazzo was asked about the possibility of Rose coming into Impact during a new interview with Metro. You can check out the highlights below:
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite
Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
WWE News: IYO SKY Shares Pic With KAIRI From The Summer, Full Tribute to the Troops 2017 Match
IYO SKY was able to reconnect with KAIRI over the summer, and she shared a photo from the hangout on Instagram yesterday. SKY and KAIRI are longtime friends, and the former posted to her account to share the pic from when she was off WWE TV rehabilitating her ankle injury.
WWE News: Roxanne Perez On After The Bell, Ric Flair Replica Gear In WWE Shop, & More
– Roxanne Perez appears on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:. The brand-new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez joins the podcast to chat about her incredible title victory, her journey to WWE and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss their favorite matches from 2022!
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA
Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Would An MJF Jump To WWE Be More Successful Than Cody Rhodes’ Jump?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
