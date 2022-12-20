ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said robbery detectives and the FBI started investigating after four homes were robbed by 3-4 people in a dark van.

On Wednesday, December 14, detectives were alerted to a robbery in progress at The Legend at Speedway Apartments. IMPD said detectives located a suspect vehicle near North High School Road and Gateway Drive.

When officers went to stop the vehicle, IMPD says the driver failed to comply. This resulted in a short chase until police stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and two passengers.

Those arrested were 19-year-old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year-old boy. All three people were arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery.

Mark Solis-Lopez
Juan Mendoza

Police believe the three are connected to the following robberies:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

