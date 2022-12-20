Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
mocoshow.com
ZBounce Reopens in Montgomery Mall
ZBounce/ZPlanet has recently reopened inside of Montgomery Mall. The indoor play space/amusement park was previously located in the mall near Macy’s and is now located across from Forever 21. ZBounce describes itself as “the Ultimate Kids Fun Center in the mall” with inflatable slides, bounce houses, and bumper cars. ZBounce has a additional nearby locations at the Clarksburg Outlets and inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. Photo courtesy of www.zbouncefun.com.
mocoshow.com
Sushi Legend Cajun Seafood & Bar Now Open in Germantown (Former Greene Turtle Location)
Sushi Legend Cajun Seafood & Bar is now open at 19961 Century Blvd in Germantown, the former site of Greene Turtle. The restaurant held its official grand opening on Wednesday, December 21. Menu items include the Queen Roll (spicy crunch crab meat, white fish, chili sauce) and the Sushi Legend Roll (deep fried kani, spicy tuna, eel, spicy mayo). According to its website, Sushi Legend features “all you can eat” lunch and dinner options. Full menu below:
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
mocoshow.com
Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After a previously planned November 1st opening that was pushed back, a new opening date has been set– Monday, January 2nd.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
mocoshow.com
Sprinkles in Potomac is Available To Purchase For $850K
Popular Potomac dessert spot, Sprinkles, is available for sale, according to a listing in BizBuySell. The 34-year-old family owned ice cream store and bakery can be bought for $850,000. The shop located in the Potomac Village shopping center and is described as being approximately 600-700SF. All assets will transfer with sale– including existing inventory, ice cream and frozen yogurt machines, bakery oven and equipment etc. Additional information, per the listing:
mocoshow.com
Chanukah Fire Celebration Tonight in North Bethesda
There will be a community Chanukah Celebration tonight at the Pike District’s Banneker Street Pop-up Park on Grand Park Ave in North Bethesda (green space behind the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel) beginning at 6pm. The event will feature fire dancing, Menorah lighting, and a gelt hunt. “Six Jewish organizations...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's newly renovated Lexington Market has much to offer for the holidays
For years, Baltimore's Lexington Market has been the place to get holiday staples. This year, the newly renovated market has much to offer. Faidley's Seafood has been in business at Lexington Market since 1886. Every year during the holidays, Faidley's ships crab cakes around the country -- and this year is no exception.
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Named ‘3rd Most Generous City in The U.S.’ in 2022 by GoFundMe
GoFundMe released its annual report, which ranks the most generous cities in America. Silver Spring came in at number three, behind Marietta, GA (1) and Spring, TX (2). Per GoFundMe: GoFundMe, the world’s largest fundraising platform, released its annual Giving Report, which includes a list of the most generous states and cities in America. Silver Spring, Maryland is the third most generous city for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year.
tysonsreporter.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman
Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
