Maryland State

WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Activation of Emergency Response Operations For Winter Storm, Urges Caution For Holiday Travel

Anti-Icing Operations Complete in Western Maryland, Crews Monitoring For Icy Road Surfaces and Preparing For High Winds, Travelers Should Closely Monitor Forecast, Adjust Plans as Necessary. Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Significant changes occurred in ‘22

(Dec. 23, 2022) Back in the beginning of October, Maryland Realtors rolled out changes to its statewide forms library, which contains contracts, disclosures and addenda that members of Maryland Realtors use to service clients and bring real estate transactions to settlement. This year there were significant changes bringing a total...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
aclu-md.org

Time to Put an End to the Racist War on Marijuana

Marylanders and people across the nation have overwhelmingly voiced that there needs to be an end to the war on marijuana. In particular, people in Maryland overwhelmingly voted to begin the legalization of marijuana. Now, it’s time to take action and reverse the oppressive effects of this racist “war.” Removing criminal penalties for marijuana related offenses and prohibiting police from using the odor of marijuana as a basis to conduct warrantless searches are the next steps we should be taking.
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens

For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty

Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.

