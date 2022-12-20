Read full article on original website
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
foxbaltimore.com
Push for cell phone rules after distractions lead to ships grounding in Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was one of the more unusual Maryland news events of 2022: a nearly 1,100 foot container ship running aground in the Chesapeake Bay and getting stuck for five weeks. A recent investigative report into the incident involving the Ever Forward container ship said the...
Four Important Ways to Stay Safe in Maryland During the Holidays
Winter weather, holiday traffic, and jam-packed schedules are unavoidable elements of the Christmas season. Here are some tips Marylanders can use to stay safe during this busy time.
mocoshow.com
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Activation of Emergency Response Operations For Winter Storm, Urges Caution For Holiday Travel
Anti-Icing Operations Complete in Western Maryland, Crews Monitoring For Icy Road Surfaces and Preparing For High Winds, Travelers Should Closely Monitor Forecast, Adjust Plans as Necessary. Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Business Monthly
A new way for Maryland businesses to offer paycheck savings program for employees
In nearly half of all American workplaces, there is no retirement savings plan available, according to a study by AARP. Nearly 57 million people work for an employer that does not offer either a traditional pension or a retirement savings plan. More than a million of those people work here in Maryland.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Ocean City Today
Significant changes occurred in ‘22
(Dec. 23, 2022) Back in the beginning of October, Maryland Realtors rolled out changes to its statewide forms library, which contains contracts, disclosures and addenda that members of Maryland Realtors use to service clients and bring real estate transactions to settlement. This year there were significant changes bringing a total...
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
aclu-md.org
Time to Put an End to the Racist War on Marijuana
Marylanders and people across the nation have overwhelmingly voiced that there needs to be an end to the war on marijuana. In particular, people in Maryland overwhelmingly voted to begin the legalization of marijuana. Now, it’s time to take action and reverse the oppressive effects of this racist “war.” Removing criminal penalties for marijuana related offenses and prohibiting police from using the odor of marijuana as a basis to conduct warrantless searches are the next steps we should be taking.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ggwash.org
This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens
For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
Wbaltv.com
Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays
HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
Bay Net
Cold-Stunning Threatens Aquatic Wildlife – Marylanders Asked To Help
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources asks visitors to the Chesapeake Bay to be vigilant for marine mammals or sea turtles who show signs of cold-stunning or hypothermia. Cold stunning occurs in late autumn and early winter when the Bay’s water temperatures start to fall.
mocoshow.com
Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty
Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.
