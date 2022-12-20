Marylanders and people across the nation have overwhelmingly voiced that there needs to be an end to the war on marijuana. In particular, people in Maryland overwhelmingly voted to begin the legalization of marijuana. Now, it’s time to take action and reverse the oppressive effects of this racist “war.” Removing criminal penalties for marijuana related offenses and prohibiting police from using the odor of marijuana as a basis to conduct warrantless searches are the next steps we should be taking.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO