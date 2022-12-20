ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
MEGA

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.

“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.”

MEGA

The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love on The Kelly Clarkson Show Dec 2, declaring him “fabulous,” she said “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

The 76-year-old has also blasted critics of her decision to couple up with 36-year-old AE — with whom she’s been inseparable since meeting at Paris Fashion Weeks in September. When fans pointed to his admission that he cheated on ex-wife Amber Rose (mom to his son, Slash, 3) with multiple women, Cher clapped back, “I wasn’t born yesterday,” adding, “I’ve always taken chances … it’s who I am.”

MEGA

But while she claims to be clear-eyed about the romance, insisting she’s not “blinded” by love, the source said her closest friends are wary of just how hard and fast she’s fallen.

“Cher’s in way over her head as far as the vast majority of her friends are concerned,” said the source. “They want her to see this for what it is, a fun winter fling. They don’t want her to get carried away.”

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, AE’s ex Rose ripped him to shreds on social media. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him.”

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls name because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are,” she said.

Comments / 138

Cynthia Ford Timmons
3d ago

share baby girl keep doing what you doing it doesn't matter how old you are you are as young as you feel and if you want this little young boy to make you happy you go right ahead cuz it's nothing but a whole bunch of haters on here hating on you because you still got it and you still can do it a lot of them on here probably one foot at the funeral home door and the other one at the cemetery so people that's hating on you they don't have a life their life is probably so miserable and so boring you do you girl you get down you get down and when it's all said and done you keep a smile on your face cuz they are haters 😛🥴😜🤫

Reply(5)
17
kayo
3d ago

She's Getting Old She Should Be Living The Rest Of Her Life As She Wants And I Would Say To Any Woman Her Age Who Can Get A Man Around His Age. Right On.

Reply(2)
17
Dee D
3d ago

Leave Cher alone. She will not marry him. She just want somebody who can stand up in it. Cher is known for her toy boys. She be okay

Reply(3)
15
RadarOnline

