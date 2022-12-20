The Celtics will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night in the TD Garden as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston has lost five of their last six games overall after a red hot start to the year. The slide has dropped them into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks with a big Christmas day matchup looming on Sunday. Marcus Smart is expected to be back in the lineup for the hosts after a one-game absence due to non-COVID illness. The Wolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert (questionable) as they begin a lengthy East coast road trip.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO