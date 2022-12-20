ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Wolves 121-109 after Jaylen Brown erupts for 23 points in fourth quarter

BOSTON — The Celtics fought back from an ugly first half and snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 121-109 win over the Wolves at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown shook off an ugly first three quarters to help lead the turnaround scoring 23 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to help put the Celtics run away with the win. Jayson Tatum also added 30 points and 8 rebounds while Derrick White snapped out of a shooting funk to post 18 points.
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart questionable for Friday’s game vs. Wolves

Marcus Smart is questionable for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness according to the Celtics injury report. Smart missed Wednesday’s game against the Pacers due to sickness as Boston struggled yet again to their third consecutive home loss to the Pacers after an atrocious defensive first half. Danilo Gallinari was the only other Celtics player on Friday’s injury report as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens has no update on Joe Mazzulla’s interim coach status

While the Celtics have hit a recent rough patch in their schedule, losing five of their last six games, they’ve still impressed over the course of the season. The numbers have dipped recently, but the C’s are still second in the NBA in net and offensive rating, along with seventh in defensive rating. Boston also slides in with a 22-10 record at the top of the East.
Celtics vs. Wolves: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night in the TD Garden as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston has lost five of their last six games overall after a red hot start to the year. The slide has dropped them into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks with a big Christmas day matchup looming on Sunday. Marcus Smart is expected to be back in the lineup for the hosts after a one-game absence due to non-COVID illness. The Wolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert (questionable) as they begin a lengthy East coast road trip.
Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
