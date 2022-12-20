Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Related
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Wolves 121-109 after Jaylen Brown erupts for 23 points in fourth quarter
BOSTON — The Celtics fought back from an ugly first half and snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 121-109 win over the Wolves at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown shook off an ugly first three quarters to help lead the turnaround scoring 23 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to help put the Celtics run away with the win. Jayson Tatum also added 30 points and 8 rebounds while Derrick White snapped out of a shooting funk to post 18 points.
Marcus Smart active, Rob Williams ruled out for Friday’s game against Wolves
Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Friday’s game against the Timberwolves with a non-COVID illness. He was originally listed as questionable by the team on Friday morning but was downgraded about 90 minutes before tip. Marcus Smart was upgraded to available by the team after he sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers.
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart questionable for Friday’s game vs. Wolves
Marcus Smart is questionable for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness according to the Celtics injury report. Smart missed Wednesday’s game against the Pacers due to sickness as Boston struggled yet again to their third consecutive home loss to the Pacers after an atrocious defensive first half. Danilo Gallinari was the only other Celtics player on Friday’s injury report as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens has no update on Joe Mazzulla’s interim coach status
While the Celtics have hit a recent rough patch in their schedule, losing five of their last six games, they’ve still impressed over the course of the season. The numbers have dipped recently, but the C’s are still second in the NBA in net and offensive rating, along with seventh in defensive rating. Boston also slides in with a 22-10 record at the top of the East.
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Draft pick stash, Jayson Tatum minutes, pursuing Javonte Green
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hi Brian, I would like to see the Celtics waive Justin Jackson and Noah Vonleh and bring in Carmelo Anthony and Demarcus Cousins have those two vets for insurance policy. — Josh S.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens will ‘let the game tell us’ if Boston makes trade deadline moves
The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February, so there are still weeks of evaluation left until the teams around the league make huge moves. The Celtics are in a relatively comfortable position, where they don’t necessarily need to add to their deep roster. Boston president Brad Stevens...
After Mitchell Miller signing debacle, Boston Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul
BOSTON (AP) — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 for NBA, NFL Christmas weekend action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any NFL matchup on Christmas Eve with our Caesars promo code. This two-part bonus begins with a massive...
Celtics vs. Wolves: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night in the TD Garden as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston has lost five of their last six games overall after a red hot start to the year. The slide has dropped them into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks with a big Christmas day matchup looming on Sunday. Marcus Smart is expected to be back in the lineup for the hosts after a one-game absence due to non-COVID illness. The Wolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert (questionable) as they begin a lengthy East coast road trip.
Linus Ullmark earns NHL-best 19th win, leads Boston Bruins past New Jersey Devils, 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins,...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: launch is within reach, get $100 head start
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up now for Caesars Sportsbook Ohio with our promo code before the offer expires on January 1st. Click here...
Bruins sweep three-game homestand, defeat Jets 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0