news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
nevadabusiness.com
Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership
Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise
After the pandemic triggered record-high home prices, Nevada’s housing costs have begun to decrease and even out. But the incoming Las Vegas Realtors Association president, Lee Barrett, dismissed fears surrounding falling prices. The post Incoming president of Vegas Realtors: ‘Sky is not falling’ as mortgage rates rise appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
jammin1057.com
37 States Prefer Beach Vacations; Not Nevada
Vacations are booked everyday to different parts of the world for culture enriching experiences, adventurous sight seeing and indulging on plates of food that you can’t make at home. The dream vacation looks different for everyone as warm and cold weather play a factor in travel destinations. Our friends...
KOLO TV Reno
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley restaurant utilizing robot server to help staff run business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley restaurant has added a new employee to its staff: A robot server. According to Rachel’s Kitchen, serving as an extra set of hands, the robot server helps staff by delivering food straight from the kitchen to a customer’s table.
igbnorthamerica.com
Maverick acquires Evergreen Gaming for $80.5m
US regional land-based casino operator Maverick Gaming has completed the acquisition of Evergreen Gaming Corporation in a deal worth $80.5m in cash. Under the agreement, which was able to complete following regulatory approval from the Washington State Gambling Commission, Maverick took control of all Evergreen’s shares and assets. Evergreen...
mynews4.com
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
NDOT director to leave role when Joe Lombardo takes governor's office
Kristina Swallow announced she "won't be continuing in my role" as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation when Governor-elect Joe Lombardo takes office in January.
2news.com
Nevada Inks 16 to Open Early Signing Period
Nevada Football opened the early signing period by signing 16 student-athletes into the Pack. Wednesday's group of signees features 12 prep standouts and four incoming transfers. Together, the group represents seven different states, and features two signees who call Washoe County home. Linebacker Jackson LaDuke, a transfer from Oregon, is...
intothelightadventures.com
The Back Roads in Nevada
The Back Roads in Nevada, we did a lot of exploring when we were camping in Nevada last winter. Every corner we turned was a surprising new landscape to see, something most unexpected at times. We headed out one morning from the little town of Pioche and saw mountains off...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
