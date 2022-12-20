Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
cleveland19.com
Even your house needs to be ready for temperatures THIS cold in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the deep freeze heading towards Northeast Ohio for the holiday weekend, AAA is encouraging you to make sure your home is protected from the cold. “By taking measures to ensure a home’s interior and exterior are prepared for frigid temperatures, high repair costs and headaches can be avoided,” said Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales, AAA East Central.
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
cleveland19.com
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - With a wild winter storm coming in, cities and counties across Northeast Ohio are preparing for residents that may not have access to heat in the bitter cold. The following warming centers have been announced:. Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W Crosier St. Dec. 22...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their holiday travels in Northeast Ohio. Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies, with ice and snow expected through the weekend. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust...
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Level 3 snow emergency activated in several counties: Roads closed to all non-emergency vehicles
OHIO, USA — Be careful out there!. Dangerous travel conditions amid the winter storm have resulted in the activation of various snow emergencies throughout Northeast Ohio. It's possible that more will be issued in different counties across the region as the winter storm evolves, so be sure to check this story throughout the day to see what's changed.
Winter storm updates: Severe winter storm warnings extended
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Blizzard warning issued for Northeast Ohio as winter storm pounds the region with snow, high winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Northeast Ohio as a winter storm continues to pound through the region. The weather service said the warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, as snow and winds as high as 60 mph move through. Wind chills plummeted as low as -30. A warning about the wind chill will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wave 3
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio. The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs. Jane Sonntag, a representative...
whbc.com
Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages
A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio...
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
spectrumnews1.com
Bitter winter can be dangerous for pets too
Ohio families are preparing for the extreme winter blast that's headed our way. Not only can these conditions be dangerous for people, they are often deadly for pets. Our Mindy Drayer talks with Sharon Harvey, the President/CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League to share the realities of how harsh winter weather can be and offer a plea to anyone who sees a companion animal left out in the cold.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Comments / 0