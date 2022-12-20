Read full article on original website
Related
‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love
From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
Essence
WATCH: Why Dayna Lynn North Thought It Was Important To Focus On The “Midlife Metamorphosis” Of The Characters Of ‘The Best Man’
The executive producer detailed why she chose 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' as her next after another cultural classic, ‘Insecure’. Fans are already bingeing The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and spending the hours leading up to the holidays finding out how the story of Harper, Robin, Jordan, Lance, Murch, Candace, Quentin and Shelby as they move on to the next chapters of their lives.
Essence
95th Academy Awards: Rihanna And The Weeknd Make Oscars Shortlist For Best Original Song
Films such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Woman King,’ and ‘Nope’ all advance in several film categories. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscar ceremony. Those included were Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.
Essence
WATCH: This Is Why Malcolm D. Lee Is Ready To Bid Farewell To 'The Best Man’
The creator of the franchise opens up about closing the book on Harper Stewart and his crew of college friends once and for all. The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres on Peacock in just a day’s time, and fans will finally have the answers to the questions that were left open in The Best Man Holiday nearly ten years ago.
Essence
Here's Why Lil Uzi Vert Is The Perfect Face For Moncler’s Lunettes FW22 Campaign
The beloved “Just Wanna Rock” rapper adds fashion model to his resume. The Italian luxury brand Moncler has just released its Fall/Winter campaign to wrap up the year with rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The brand is celebrating 70 years of providing coveted futuristic designs, and this year, Moncler collaborated with the likes of Rick Owens and Pierpaolo Piccioli to celebrate its most well-known silhouettes, like the Maya Jacket.
Comments / 0