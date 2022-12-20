From Junkanoo and Masquerade to Kwanzaa and more, we share the celebrations that show the connections of the African diaspora during the holidays. In addition to Christmas, the month of December also has some celebrations unique to the African diaspora. These celebrations, which take place worldwide, from America to the Caribbean to the motherland, celebrate life, unity, and so much more. Here’s a list of some celebrations that take place across the diaspora during the holiday season.

