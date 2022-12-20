Read full article on original website
WATCH: Why Dayna Lynn North Thought It Was Important To Focus On The “Midlife Metamorphosis” Of The Characters Of ‘The Best Man’
The executive producer detailed why she chose 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' as her next after another cultural classic, ‘Insecure’. Fans are already bingeing The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and spending the hours leading up to the holidays finding out how the story of Harper, Robin, Jordan, Lance, Murch, Candace, Quentin and Shelby as they move on to the next chapters of their lives.
We Like To Party- Black Holiday Celebrations Beyond Christmas
From Junkanoo and Masquerade to Kwanzaa and more, we share the celebrations that show the connections of the African diaspora during the holidays. In addition to Christmas, the month of December also has some celebrations unique to the African diaspora. These celebrations, which take place worldwide, from America to the Caribbean to the motherland, celebrate life, unity, and so much more. Here’s a list of some celebrations that take place across the diaspora during the holiday season.
