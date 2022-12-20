ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

CBS News

Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here

The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection. The panel recommended the Justice Department...
CBS News

New details emerge from transcripts of Jan. 6 committee's witness interviews

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its final report, and has also released transcripts of its interviews with key witnesses. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest from Capitol Hill. Then, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what we've learned from the transcripts.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Dec. 25, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. CBS News correspondents roundtable featuring Jan Crawford, David Martin, Nancy Cordes, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues. MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And today on Face the Nation: As Americans pause to reflect this Christmas and Hanukkah Sunday, we...
CBS News

Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
CBS News

2022 in politics: Shocks, upsets and history made

2022 marked a year of political surprises, disappointments and landmark legislation. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez, and Democratic strategist Joel Payne, spoke with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the most significant political moments of the year, and how they could impact the country going into 2023.
CBS News

Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race

As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
CBS News

Ullyses S. Grant promoted to general of the armies in new defense spending bill

On Friday, President Biden signed a measure authorizing a record $858 billion for the Pentagon. The National Defense Authorization Act includes pay raises for service members, funding for ships, tanks and aircraft, and military support for Taiwan and Ukraine. But buried within the legislation is a provision giving Ulysses S. Grant a promotion to the military's highest rank. David Martin reports.
CBS News

Jan. 6 report calls for barring Trump from office

The Jan. 6 committee has released its final report after nearly 18 months, 11 public hearings and more than 1,000 witness interviews. The conclusion of the report was that former President Donald Trump should be barred from seeking federal office. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News

CBS News

