Trump responds furiously to Jan. 6 House committee report
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House committee report which was released this week, and which found Trump culpable for inciting the Capitol riot. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here
The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection. The panel recommended the Justice Department...
Rep. Jamie Raskin says Jan. 6 committee report reveals "real villainy" but also a "resurgent democratic spirit"
Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, says their final report reveals very real threats to democracy — but also a "strong resurgent democratic spirit" in America today. "It's a story of some real...
New details emerge from transcripts of Jan. 6 committee's witness interviews
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its final report, and has also released transcripts of its interviews with key witnesses. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest from Capitol Hill. Then, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what we've learned from the transcripts.
Expert weighs in on legal implications of Jan. 6 committee's final report
CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss the legal implications of the January 6 committee's final report, and how the evidence they collected may affect ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Activist Malala Yousafzai: Women are being "erased from public life" as Taliban issues education ban
Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai told "CBS Mornings" that she is not shocked that the Taliban banned women and girls from attending universities and from getting higher education in Afghanistan. She said that ever since the Taliban captured power over 15 months ago, conditions for women are getting...
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Dec. 25, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. CBS News correspondents roundtable featuring Jan Crawford, David Martin, Nancy Cordes, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues. MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And today on Face the Nation: As Americans pause to reflect this Christmas and Hanukkah Sunday, we...
Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager
BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
2022 in politics: Shocks, upsets and history made
2022 marked a year of political surprises, disappointments and landmark legislation. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez, and Democratic strategist Joel Payne, spoke with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the most significant political moments of the year, and how they could impact the country going into 2023.
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on unreported stories from 2022 and prediction for 2023 from the annual correspondents roundtable; Margaret Brennan reflects on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind trip to the U.S.
IRS conducted audits on Bidens, House passes requirement for mandatory IRS audit of president
The IRS has conducted audits on the federal income taxes of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the last two years, one of which required the first couple to pay slightly more than originally owed. White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told CBS News, "The routine...
Foreign policy expert predicts war in Ukraine could last "years"
The war in Ukraine could last "three to five years," according to Matthew Kroenig, a professor at Georgetown University's Department of Government. He joined CBS News to discuss this year's many foreign policy developments.
Reporter's notebook: Zelenskyy's surprise visit to Washington
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reflects on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind trip to the U.S. last week and the resilience of the people of Ukraine amid the hardships of war.
D.C. homeland security director says Jan. 6 riots were not result of intelligence failure
Christopher Rodriguez dismisses accusations that the attack on the Capitol was the result of an intelligence failure. He walks Jeff Pegues through the scenarios he prepared for in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race
As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
Ullyses S. Grant promoted to general of the armies in new defense spending bill
On Friday, President Biden signed a measure authorizing a record $858 billion for the Pentagon. The National Defense Authorization Act includes pay raises for service members, funding for ships, tanks and aircraft, and military support for Taiwan and Ukraine. But buried within the legislation is a provision giving Ulysses S. Grant a promotion to the military's highest rank. David Martin reports.
New York legislators pass bill raising their salary by 29%, making them nation's best-paid
Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators returned to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 under a bill...
Potential GOP presidential contenders face crossroads as 2024 decisions near
While many Americans are making tough calls this week on holiday gifts, potential Republican presidential candidates are at a crossroads, with family discussions and political calculations about whether to run in 2024. This holiday juncture, ahead of the kickoff to presidential campaign season, has become an informal American political tradition....
Jan. 6 report calls for barring Trump from office
The Jan. 6 committee has released its final report after nearly 18 months, 11 public hearings and more than 1,000 witness interviews. The conclusion of the report was that former President Donald Trump should be barred from seeking federal office. Nikole Killion reports.
