Why 'Gilmore Girls' Is My Go-To Holiday Watch
The holiday season can have a lot of positive and negative associations for people, but for me there's always one constant – Gilmore Girls. While some are captivated by the magical aspect of romance around the holidays, and others wait for their Christmas miracle, for this writer, the holiday season is primarily about family. Family in and of itself can be a tricky subject, especially as dynamics are complicated with the holiday season and stress and pressure that come along with it. This is why I find myself drawn to watch the ever-popular WB hit Gilmore Girls every holiday season (and not just the holiday episodes either). The message and comfort the series provides withstands whatever may be the current situation with my own family and leaves the promise of hope, healing, and growth (of some kind) moving forward.
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
'Yellowstone' Will Not Air New Episode On Christmas Day
The holiday season is in full swing as people all across the world spend time with their friends, family, and loved ones. While the most wonderful time of the year allows us all to try and connect, it also means that many series and shows are not going to be topping the priority list as family dinners are planned and last-minute presents are bought. Luckily for fans of Paramount+'s neo-western series Yellowstone, they will not need to worry about missing an episode on Christmas day as it has been announced that the series' Season 5 midseason finale will not be airing this Sunday, December 25, and will instead arrive a week later on New Year's Day.
'The Rehearsal' and 9 of the Best HBO Original Releases of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 was a good year for HBO. The production company delivered strong new seasons of some of its most beloved shows, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Barry, and The Righteous Gemstones. On the non-fiction front, Real Time with Bill Maher remained as irreverent and topical as ever. However, where HBO...
HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
10 Best Live Musical Adaptations on Network TV
The magic of live theatre is irresistible. So many of some of the most iconic songs, stories, and characters come from the well-known musicals that helped shape the entertainment industry into what it is today. Luckily, over the past few years, some of the largest television networks, like ABC and NBC, have been putting together yearly live musicals featuring the most prominent stars broadcast on television for all to see.
The Ten Best Anime Shows of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at all the great anime series that came out this year. This year we saw the return of Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as highly anticipated new releases like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family. With a wide variety of genres to choose from, here are ten of the best anime from 2022.
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Best 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches of 2022
Saturday Night Live had quite an unpredictable year! The legendary sketch show has been working through one of its biggest cast shake-ups of recent history, as Season 47 was the final season for cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Season 48 also featured the emotional mid-season departure of veteran cast member Cecily Strong, as well as welcomed featured players Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker. A number of exciting first-time hosts took the stage, including former cast member Will Forte, stand-up Jerrod Carmichael, rapper Jack Harlow, and Catwoman herself, Zoë Kravitz.
First 'Outlander' Season 7 Trailer Confirms a Summer Return for the Frasers
We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
How to Watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays. One of the great traditions for those that celebrate Christmas is gathering the entire family and enjoying some of the many classic animated adventures revolving around this celebratory time of year. The list of animated Christmas classics is long and filled with many beloved stories. However, there is one that has particularly stood the test of time and plays on countless TVs around the world this time of year: the seminal story from Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
Steven Spielberg is arguably the most iconic director of all time. His films have entertained audiences since 1975, and his newest movie, The Fabelmans, has been brilliantly reviewed and is expected to fare very well when awards season rolls around. Spielberg's films don't just succeed critically, however, but commercially too....
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
‘Babylon’ Ending Explained: How Does This Tale of Classic Hollywood End?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Babylon. It is no secret that Damien Chazelle is an admirer of old Hollywood and the concept of "the fools who dream." After showcasing the glossed-up version of the film industry in La La Land, the director decides to take a step back and analyze the tumultuous transition from the silent era to the talkies. In Babylon, Nellie La Roy (played by Margot Robbie) and Manny Torres (Diego Calva) meet at a wild Hollywood party with a common goal: "be part of something bigger." Both aspire to eventually join the film scene and play a small role in the larger-than-life cinematic experience. After dancing it off and meeting silent film star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), they get their golden ticket to join showbiz. La Roy is given the opportunity to shoot a scene for an upcoming black and white feature, while Torres becomes Conrad's assistant on set.
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
